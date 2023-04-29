Judge cuts bond amount in half for Meriwether Park homicide defendant

A Pulaski County circuit judge on Friday cut in half the $1 million bail of a 20-year-old Little Rock man accused of killing a man about 15 months ago in a city park during what was supposed to be a marijuana deal.

Setting bail at $500,000, Judge Cathi Compton said Evan Doral Franklin can only be released if he lives at home, abstains from social media, wears an ankle monitor and abides by nightly curfew. Franklin was still behind bars Friday night.

Franklin has been identified as the gunman in the death of 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford during a late-night drug-deal attempt in Little Rock's Meriwether Park in January 2022. Arrested almost a year after the slaying, Franklin is charged with first-degree murder and five counts of committing a terroristic act.

Defense attorney Ron Davis railed at the evidence against his client, telling the judge all prosecutors really have on Franklin are the self-serving statements from his two co-defendants, both of whom have had their murder charges dropped in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors.

The pair have a "vested interest" in persuading authorities and possibly a jury that Franklin is the killer, Davis said. Further, they took weeks and months before they agreed to help prosecutors, with their agreements negotiated by their lawyers, Davis said.

Without them, prosecutors wouldn't have sufficient evidence to charge Franklin since their other cooperating witness, who survived the shooting at Meriwether Park, does not know who fired the fatal shot and cannot identify Franklin as the gunman, Davis said.

At Friday's bond hearing for Franklin, Davis, who is Black like his client, also complained that the white prosecutors were attempting to smear his Black client by insinuating that Franklin's interest in rap music and guns -- both legal activities -- make him dangerous.

"We're into cultural issues now ... our culture," Davis told the judge, taking particular exception to how prosecutors had pointed out some of the music interests that Franklin has expressed since he's been jailed.

Davis said he enjoys some of that same "gangster rap," and it's popular entertainment with college students but not any kind of reflection on their character.

Senior deputy prosecutor Barbara Marianni said the only reason she was addressing Franklin's musical interests Friday was because authorities have recorded him in jail telling his friends to start posting rap music that talks about "snitches" being killed. She said he's directed them where to post such videos, some of them cast as obvious warnings.

Similarly, Franklin has expressed anger in recorded jail calls about how he came to be charged through his friends cooperating with police, the prosecutor told the judge.

Authorities only garnered enough evidence to charge Franklin in December after the first suspect to be arrested, Jordan Antonio Parkinson of Little Rock, identified him and another co-defendant, 17-year-old Grant Durham Nichols, as being involved, according to police testimony.

Franklin and Nichols were arrested in December. Now, Parkinson, 18, and Nichols, also of Little Rock, have worked out plea deals to testify against Franklin and their murder charges have been dropped.

Last week, Parkinson pleaded guilty to attempted possession of marijuana with intent to deliver with the possibility of being sentenced to 25 years in prison while Nichols pleaded guilty to attempt to commit a terroristic act, which opens him up to a 30-year term. Both have since been released on bail.

At Friday's hearing, detective Rick Harmon told the judge that Parkinson and Nichols have identified Franklin as the driving force behind what began as an attempt to buy marijuana and ended with Shackelford fatally wounded at the park in the Park Heights neighborhood in Midtown, a couple of blocks north of Williams Magnet Elementary and a stone's throw from Hall High School.

Harmon said Franklin had left home rather than follow his father's rules so he wanted to buy some marijuana that he could sell and earn some money. An intermediary contacted by Parkinson put the trio in touch with 21-year-old Davis Cole Ross of Little Rock who agreed to sell a pound of marijuana, the detective told the judge.

Police have phone records that show Franklin's phone was used to communicate with Ross, while Parkinson's sister, Maia Parkinson, told investigators that she overheard the trio planning a marijuana buy and saw them leave together, the detective said.

Harmon said Ross told investigators he made arrangements to sell the marijuana at Meriwether. Ross said he drove over to the park but got nervous when he saw there were three people waiting for him. Ross called and told the buyer he was going to go get a friend to come back with him, the detective told the judge. That friend was Shackelford. All, with the exception of Jordan Parkinson, had guns that night, the detective said.

Back at the park, Ross parked his gray Toyota Prius and was approached by the three defendants, led by Franklin, the detective said.

The detective said Franklin walked up to the passenger side of the car where Shackelford was sitting and asked through the window where the marijuana was, with Ross, in the driver's seat, indicating the drugs were on the floorboard at his feet.

Franklin was next heard to say, give me the Glock, then fired a shot into the car, striking Shackelford in the chest, Harmon testified. The gunshot surprised Parkinson and Nichols, and when Franklin next called out his gun was jammed, Nichols told police he was so startled he fell to the ground then fired his weapon at the Prius as it started to drive away.

One bullet entered the car and struck the driver's seat, although Ross was not hit. Police collected five shell casings at the park, which has been tentatively matched to the bullet removed from Davis' car.

Ross told police he drove Shackelford to the hospital, throwing their guns out along the way, the detective said. Ross much later directed investigators to the location where they found two pistols, both severely rusted. Harmon told the judge that police have ruled them out as either the murder weapon or Nichols' gun.

Ross would later be arrested on marijuana trafficking charges that carry up to 20 years in prison stemming from police discovering the marijuana in his car that night, court files show. He initially declined to cooperate with police, although he has since given a statement about Shackelford's slaying, the detective said.

Police had encountered Ross before, arresting him three weeks before Shackelford was killed on a charge of committing a terroristic act over an August 2021 incident involving a paintball gun. The charge is a Class B felony that carries up to 20 years in prison. His charges remain pending.

According to an arrest affidavit, Michael Poe, 50, of Little Rock drove to the police department to report someone had been shooting a toy gun at his 2003 Toyota 4Runner while he was driving west on Kavanaugh Boulevard. He said he had heard what sounded like rocks hitting his sport utility vehicle and saw in his rear view mirror a man with a lime green and orange gun hanging out the passenger window of a gray Prius shooting what looked like rocks at him.

Poe said when he stopped at the intersection of Kavanaugh and Van Buren, the Prius pulled up next to him and the car's passenger shot him in the face through the driver's side window. The Prius continued to fire at him as he drove away, eventually rear-ending his SUV. He told police he pulled over but the Prius drove off.

Poe said the Prius pulled up behind him at the downtown public works building, describing how the men in the car got out, with the Prius driver banging on his window and trying to get into his SUV while the passenger, the paintball shooter, stood by Poe's passenger window, before the men got back into the Prius and drove away, which gave Poe the chance to video them.

Police were able to trace the Prius to Ross' father, Dr. Ashley Sloan Ross III, 49,and found the car at the family's home on Hawthorne Drive, noting that the vehicle had a dented hood and a broken front emblem.

When detectives approached Davis Ross at the house, he agreed to an interview, telling detectives that he and a friend were driving in the Kavanaugh area when a guy in a 4Runner cut them off.

He said the friend, whom he would not identify, used an "Orby gun," a water gun with the brand name Splatrball that shoots soft gel pellets, instead of water to shoot at the back of the 4Runner. When the 4Runner driver threw a handful of coins at them at a stop sign, the friend shot at the SUV again, Ross told investigators.

He told police the 4Runner driver next sped past them slammed on his brakes then deliberately backed into the Prius. Ross denied that Poe was deliberately shot in the face.

Ross was not arrested immediately because police had to get a warrant. Investigators subsequently identified the other man with Ross as Izaac Crisanto Alvarez, 21, of Little Rock who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reduced from the terroristic act charge, last October.