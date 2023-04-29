Let’s buy a house!

This has been all over social media and in the mainstream and not so mainstream press recently. One headline read: "620 FICO score gets a 1.75 percent fee discount" and "740 FICO score pays 1 percent fee."

It's been characterized as a redistribution of wealth by some, which is an inherently political statement dating back to Franklin Roosevelt's time. Is it fair in this case?

We'll leave that question to the Gentle Reader to determine. However, do not--repeat, do not--start skipping credit card payments to lower your credit score so you can get a better deal on your mortgage. Because you won't. No matter what somebody says on Facebook.

Under no circumstances will a credit score of 620 result in your paying less than a score of 740 on the same deal. Period.

This may not be information you'll find in some publications, or even The Wall Street Journal. You will find it in Mortgage News Daily, which readily states that its purpose in addressing this matter is only to separate fact from fiction, not to make a political assessment.

As the name implies, Mortgage News Daily assesses these issues every day. It was founded in 2004 with the "primary goal of creating a platform useful for both industry professionals and consumers." It provides "news, market data, expert commentary and opinion."

We've talked to people in the mortgage business, and we're assured that MND is indeed reputable, which is to say its opinions are not polluted by politics.

Here's what the website says:

"Seemingly overnight, the Internet is awash with news regarding a 'new' unfair tax on mortgage borrowers with higher credit scores. Some have gone so far as to suggest that someone could intentionally lower their credit score in order to get a better deal."

"First and most importantly, you will absolutely NOT get a better deal on a mortgage rate if your credit score is lower."

"This all has to do with changes to Loan Level Price Adjustments (LLPAs) imposed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac ... LLPAs are based on loan features such as your credit score and the loan-to-value ratio among other things. They've been changed several times over the years and a fairly substantial change was announced in January of this year.

"Again, all value judgments and political commentary aside, the change amounts to a tweak of an existing fee structure in favor of those with lower credit scores and at the expense of those with higher credit scores, but there's no scenario where someone with lower credit will have a lower fee."

There you have it. It is indeed a change of an existing fee in favor of those with lower credit scores. Which will help them a bit. But not as much as improving that credit score.

The central question for anyone who has done the responsible thing by paying their bills on time and earning a well-deserved high credit score is: How much is it going to cost me if I buy a house this year?

According to ABC News, which reported on this subject Wednesday, it's anywhere from zero to about $10 per month. They even say that "people with higher credit scores will still pay less, but won't get as much of a break."

It can be a little unclear to civilians. One of our contacts in the mortgage business asked at least eight different lenders about the policy, and each one provided a slightly different answer. But we're far more concerned about what it might do to make it easier for higher-risk individuals to get into properties they may not be able to afford.

Didn't the last economic meltdown in this country occur because it was too easy for high-risk individuals to get big-time mortgages on McMansions? Didn't that lead to a mind-numbing level of defaults on those mortgages? Didn't the government have to provide a bailout for some of the largest and richest investment firms in the world?

We're not saying that this is where all this will lead, but it still serves as a cautionary tale.

It's true that, as Mortgage News Daily states, "Fannie and Freddie have a 'mission' to promote affordable home ownership." We believe it's a good mission, but like everything else in life, the benefits have to outweigh the risks.

We don't know if the benefit of this change outweighs the risk or vice versa, but we do know that anything pointing us in a direction that would lead us back to the 2008 collapse should give everyone some amount of pause.