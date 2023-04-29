Photos told the story

You may not have understood. You may not have seen the tears. But, you see, it was the photos that allowed us to stay away after that day that the twisting storm took your home. We didn't know about ours for 10 days because we no longer lived in the home that our parents built and in which we spent our childhood. We cared with the community from afar, did what we could to help, and hoped for the best for you and the others, for ourselves, too. When we finally allowed ourselves to go into a very limited area, we saw damage to our home, yours, and theirs. It was devastating. Ours stood with a blue tarp drape but our climbing oak was gone, oh! And, oh, there was so much damage in the area.

It will always be our home too. But your recovery is very different and difficult. We and the community have and will help as much as we can. Staying away is part of what we can do. The photos have told the story that we must know to go on.

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock

Dispatch from a war

I awoke one recent morning realizing that I was smarter than when I went to bed. The night before I did not know what "woke" meant, nor what a "culture war" was, and felt inferior for the fact.

This is not a new affliction for me; new words that spring up often confuse me for a while. I remember the time and place where a co-worker said that someone we knew had "passed." It took me a while to realize that what he meant was that the man was "dead." I'll admit that I am not the smartest light bulb in the Chinese-made Christmas tree lights sometimes.

Later I heard, for the first time, the word "problematic" and had no idea what the "Sam Hill" that was. At this point I have to offer a disclaimer: I did sample upper education somewhat and should have known better. In truth, I jammed four years of college into seven.

Later newscasters couldn't seem to talk without saying "problematic" at least six or a dozen times. No one was impressed by a newsman who used it only two times in a 30-minute newscast. They were considered "slow."

It's obvious to me now, in the light of day, that what Mr. Rogers taught little children was that everyone in the neighborhood belonged, no matter color, clothes or accent. It was indisputable that what this was was "woke-ism," plain and simple.

It is a good thing Mr. Rogers has passed now that he has been revealed to be a woke soldier in the culture wars. It is problematic whether we should let children watch his reruns. We might do better to let them watch "Gilligan's Island" instead.

DANNY HANCOCK

Lonoke

Threat to democracy

Wade Green believes Rupert Murdoch is an enemy of America. I wonder what he thinks of George Soros.

I understand many people believe Fox News is a threat to democracy and is a source of division in our society. Fox News presents an adversarial point of view with regard to political opinion and commentary in opposition to the myriad other sources of such information. Thank God there is the opportunity to provide a counterpoint to those sources, which are far greater in number.

Democracy is based on consideration of opposing views with factual debate hopefully leading to consensus. Of course, that requires good faith by all parties with a desire to achieve the best possible result for the most people. That was the way our government worked for over 200 years. That is no longer the case. Political parties no longer seem to be dedicated to consensus for the good of the people. One party's leader shamelessly attacks average people who oppose his policies. He angrily calls them semi-fascists and domestic terrorists. He never apologizes for these false accusations. In fact, he doubles down on them. His followers and political allies cheer him on.

How do you possibly have a productive debate when your opposition demonizes you in this way? The other party being demonized is angered at such deplorable treatment. This leaves no chance for constructive dialogue. There are extremists on both sides who resort to violence. Of course, that's wrong.

If Mr. Green is looking for someone to blame for the division in our society, I believe it starts at the top, not with the messenger. We have no competent leadership in America. Only divisive, openly hateful people who are uncivil toward each other. They are the real threat to democracy.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Little Rock

What're the chances?

Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) ballot referendum because he said the language was misleading. Okay, CAPES will revise its referendum language to meet his objections.

What are the odds that the revised referendum will be approved? Zero is my answer.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home