Lincoln School Board increases teacher salaries

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Consolidated School District recently approved salaries for certified employees that meet requirements under the new, comprehensive education law approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor.

The LEARNS Act, a 145-page omnibus law signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on March 8, raises the starting teacher salary to $50,000, with $2,000 raises for other teachers.

The law includes funding for the new salaries for two years.

The Lincoln School Board on April 10 approved the salaries as presented by Superintendent Mary Ann Spears. She said the proposal had been approved by the district's certified and classified personnel committees.

Spears said Lincoln is going one step further than what is required by law for its teachers with master's degrees.

"It concerned me that we were going to have a master's teacher with 10 years experience, basically be sitting at $50,000, and a brand new person with a bachelor's off the street or maybe not even a teaching license, maybe a nontraditional, they were going to make $50,000. So I added $2,000 additional to the base. So our veteran teachers who were thinking they were going to get a $2,000 raise are going to get a $4,000 raise to their base."

For 2023-24, a beginning teacher in Lincoln with no experience will receive $50,000. Under the district's current salary schedule, beginning teachers make $40,000. A beginning teacher with master's degree will receive a $52,000 salary next year, compared to $43,000 under the current salary schedule.

All certified employees who are earning less than $48,000 with a bachelor's degree will be bumped up to $50,000 next year, and teachers with a master's degree will receive $52,000.

For teachers now earning $48,000 or more in Lincoln, those with a bachelor's degree will receive a $2,000 raise. Those with a master's degree will receive a $4,000 raise.

Academic stipends will remain the same for 2023-24, and this involves personnel involved in organizations such as FFA, FBLA, band and choir.

The board approved Spears' recommendation to change the salary schedule for coaching personnel. For 2023-24, all coaches will be on a 190-day teacher's contract with a multiplier index to compensate them for coaching responsibilities. The index will be based on whether the team is considered a major or minor sport.

Spears said Athletic Director Deon Birkes worked on the multiplier index, looking at what others are doing around the state and also in other states.

"No one is going to be penalized. Everybody is going to see a gain in pay [for 2023-24], regardless of where they were," Spears said.

Spears said the new law does not include money for a raise for classified employees, but her proposal recommends a $1 per hour raise for 2023-24.

Spears said all the raises will cost about $600,000 next year, and the state will pay $550,000. The additional amount is the larger raises Lincoln is giving its teachers with master's degrees, she said.

For 2023-24, salaries for certified and classified employees will increase from $4.9 million, not including benefits, to $5.5 million, not including benefits.

Spears said she believes the district is in good shape and can afford the increase.

"I feel good about this proposal. It's above and beyond what we're getting in funding, but we have some cushion here and there and some things we can adjust. I feel good about it. I was losing sleep over our teachers with master's degrees."

There is one caveat, Spears said, about the teacher contracts for next year.

Because petitions are being circulated to recall the LEARNS Act and because some groups are threatening lawsuits, she said attorneys around the state are advising school districts to add a statement to contracts that if litigation causes an injunction of the new rules for salary increases under the LEARNS Act, the 2023-24 salary schedule would revert back to the previous schedule.

"I don't know how that works once we issue contracts and people sign a contract and we get to the business of school and the new rules and regs come out," Spears said. "And you can quote me, I will stand on the governor's desk and say you're going to have to pony up the money. You can't say you're going to give me a half a million plus dollars to comply with the LEARNS Act and then take it away from me. That's not gonna be cool."

She said she did not anticipate this coming to fruition but noted there are some very small schools that are going to struggle to comply with the law.

Another change is that the district is doing away with its salary schedule with a $500 step increase each year for teachers because of the LEARNS Act. The new state law also repealed the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, but teachers will have due process if they receive notice they will be fired. Spears said due process is very similar to the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

The salary schedule for classified employees will remain as written, except that hourly rates will be increased $1 per hour for those employees.