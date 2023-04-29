LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game 3

Arkansas 0 Texas A&M 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning
Once again, Adcock allowed a runner via a walk but struck out the last two hitters of the inning to strand him. He has recorded four strikeouts through two innings.
Arkansas 0 Texas A&M 0 -- End 1st Inning
Texas A&M starter Will Johnston struck out the side on 17 pitches to begin the game.
Arkansas 0 Texas A&M 0 -- Middle 1st Inning
Arkansas starter Cody Adcock pitched around a leadoff walk. He struck out the final two batters in the inning.
Pregame:
The Razorbacks are aiming for a three-game sweep against the Aggies. Arkansas is 27-3 at Baum-Walker Stadium this season.
Arkansas lineup:
1. Diggs RF
2. Stovall 2B
3. Cali 3B
4. Bohrofen CF
5. McLaughlin DH
6. Grimes LF
7. Slavens 1B
8. Rowland C
9. Bolton SS