Longtime taekwondo master in Little Rock pleads no contest in sexual assault case





A chief master of taekwondo who for decades has been a martial arts instructor and mentor to children and young adults in Little Rock pleaded no contest Monday to charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 2020, court records indicate.

Richard E. Anderson, 72, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. He was accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, a felony information document indicates. A Little Rock Police Department report states that the victim was a 16-year-old girl. The agency received a referral in the case from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division. He was arrested June 9, 2021, and a case was initially filed in district court the following day before moving to circuit court.

Anderson's plea came in exchange for six years of probation with a $1,000 fine plus additional court costs, according to court documents. He must also register as a sex offender.

Anderson has operated Anderson's Taekwondo Center, now at 5630 Mabelvale Pike, and its Camp Positive program for more than 30 years. Despite the case against him, the center as recently as April 16 shared Facebook posts from Anderson. Numerous other Facebook posts on the "ATC Martial Arts" page, as well as Anderson's personal page, include photos that appear to show him posing with students at the center and at other locations, including various tournaments and locations around Central Arkansas. In March, a post from Anderson encouraged people to "come out and show your support" for a youth symposium that took place at the center.

Calls to the center seeking confirmation of Anderson's status with the organization Friday were met with a message stating that the phone number "is not accepting calls at this time."

Kelly Ward, spokeswoman for the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office, said that unless Anderson was ordered by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley as part of his pre-trial conditions to avoid contact with minors, he was not prevented from interacting with children during the case.

Now that Whatley has accepted Anderson's plea, however, he will have to go through the sex offender registry process. Ward said he will be evaluated and assessed to determine the level at which he will be considered an offender. The level assigned to Anderson will determine the legal limits of his future interactions with children, she said.

The state sex offender registry did not list Anderson on Friday afternoon.

American Taekwondo Association Grand Master H.U. Lee asked Anderson to come to Little Rock to start an organized judging system for the sport. Over the past 30 years, he received a number of honors. In 1998, he was an Arkansas Community Service Award winner, and Gov. Mike Beebe appointed him to the Arkansas Athletic Commission in 2007. Anderson was inducted into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame in 2013.

According to his biography on the hall of fame page, Anderson "became the highest-ranking African American" in the ATA, the World Traditional Taekwondo Union and the Songahm Taekwondo Federation.

The ATA broke its affiliation with Anderson and his center after a 2015 case in which he was accused of first-degree assault, said Jordan Schreiber, legal counsel for the association. The case was ultimately dismissed, court records indicate.

Despite the dismissal, Schreiber said Anderson hadn't been an ATA member "for years" and that his center was "not affiliated with our organization at all any more."

During his time with the ATA, Anderson was certified as an instructor. Schreiber said he would have had to go through the association's certification process, which meant he would have had to demonstrate his ability to perform the association's system of taekwondo and gone through a criminal background check.

ATA's counsel said the association's certification process now requires instructors to do additional training that includes lessons on anti-bullying, sexual harassment and cultural sensitivity.

A message left for Ronald L. Davis Jr., Anderson's defense attorney, seeking comment wasn't immediately returned Friday afternoon.



