Lonoke County deputies responding to 'neighbor dispute' find body of man, 47

One man was found dead at a Lonoke County home on Friday night by deputies who were responding to a report of a "neighbor dispute," according to a Saturday news release from the Lonoke County sheriff’s office.

Joshua Sullivan, 47, was found dead at the scene on Arkansas 319 West north of Cabot, the release states.

Deputies responded to the report at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to the release.

Sullivan’s cause of death was not given. The release did not identify a suspect in the incident, nor did it give details on what caused the dispute. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies with the Lonoke County sheriff's office think the incident was isolated and there is no further threat to the public, the release says.