Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lonoke County deputies responding to 'neighbor dispute' find body of man, 47

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:16 p.m.
Police tape

One man was found dead at a Lonoke County home on Friday night by deputies who were responding to a report of a "neighbor dispute," according to a Saturday news release from the Lonoke County sheriff’s office.

Joshua Sullivan, 47, was found dead at the scene on Arkansas 319 West north of Cabot, the release states.

Deputies responded to the report at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to the release.

Sullivan’s cause of death was not given. The release did not identify a suspect in the incident, nor did it give details on what caused the dispute. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies with the Lonoke County sheriff's office think the incident was isolated and there is no further threat to the public, the release says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT