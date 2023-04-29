Lovely Ride chasing 3rd win in inaugural Dig A Diamond

HOT SPRINGS -- Lovely Ride bids for her third stakes victory of the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting in today's inaugural $150,000 Dig a Diamond Stakes for older fillies and mares covering 1 mile at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

The ninth of 11 races on today's card, probable post time for the Dig a Diamond. is 4:54 p.m.

The speedy Lovely Ride will be making her fifth start at the meeting for trainer Robertino Diodoro and an ownership group that includes John Holleman, a Little Rock attorney, and Larry Nafe, a Little Rock small animal veterinarian. All four of Lovely Ride's starts have come in stakes company, highlighted by front-running scores in the $150,000 Mistletoe on Dec. 10 and the $150,000 Pippin ons Jan. 7. She then finished second by a half-length in the Grade III $250,000 Bayakoa on Feb. 4 and sixth in her last start, the Grade II $350,000 Azeri on March 11.

Diodoro, Oaklawn's leading trainer this season, said Lovely Ride has done well physically since the Azeri, which featured heavyweights Clairiere and Secret Oath. Diodoro said he began pointing for the Dig a Diamond shortly after the Azeri.

"She's starting to get dapples on her and seems happy," Diodoro said. "I think we definitely made the wise choice to give her a little break."

The Azeri was final major local prep for the $1 million Grade I Apple Blossom Handicap on April 15. Lovely Ride went straight to the front in the Azeri and turned into the stretch with a narrow lead before weakening in the final sixteenth of a mile and finishing 4 3/4 lengths behind Secret Oath.

"She ran hard," Diodoro said. "I think the effort in the race was probably her hardest race. She ran hard that day, without the best results."

Lovely Ride would join Wet Paint as the only three-time stakes winners at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting with a victory today. Diodoro said Lovely Ride's strategy will be the same as her first four starts this season at Oaklawn -- catch me if you can.

"We can't change our style now," Diodoro said.

Other top Dig a Diamond contenders include Grade III winner Butterbean and Gunning for trainer Kenny McPeek as well as Tap Dance Fever for trainer Bret Calhoun.

Butterbean finished second in her 4-year-old debut, a 1-mile allowance March 17 at Oaklawn. Gunning returns to stakes company after winning her first two starts at the meeting. Tap Dance Fever, previously with trainer Gerald Bennett, will be making her Oaklawn debut after competing in stakes company this winter in Florida.

Into Disco, who is 2 for 3 at the Oaklawn meeting, will try to give trainer Riley Mott his first career stakes victory.