Mo Strike opens 3-year-old campaign in Bachelor Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- Grade III winner Mo Strike is scheduled to make his 2023 debut in the $150,000 Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-old sprinters today at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Probable post time for the 6-furlong Bachelor, the 10th of 11 races, is 5:26 p.m.

Mo Strike, the morning-line favorite, hasn't started since finishing fourth in the $300,000 Grade I Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5 at Saratoga. The 7-furlong race, contested over a sloppy track, was won by Forte, subsequently an Eclipse Award winner as the country's champion 2-year-old male and the Kentucky Derby favorite. Mo Strike will be racing on Lasix for the first time Saturday.

"He's done good," said Brad Cox, who trains Mo Strike for owner Nasser Bin Omairah. "He's been at Keeneland, training pretty steady. "I thought this would be a good spot to get him back started. Obviously, maybe try to stretch him a little bit, but I thought this would be a good race off the layoff."

Mo Strike, who is by champion Uncle Mo, won his other two starts last year, including the Grade III $175,000 Sanford Stakes on July 16 at Saratoga. About a month after the Hopeful, Cox said he decided to stop on Mo Strike and point for 2023 campaign.

"Just back training at Churchill in the fall, he just wasn't moving quite like we like, so we gave him some time off," Cox said.

Mo Strike returned to training March 4 at Turfway Park. His past four drills have been at Keeneland, including a 5-furlong bullet (1:01) April 17.

Cox is seeking his first Bachelor victory and record-extending 10th stakes victory at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting. Two of Cox's stakes victories came in Kentucky Derby points races -- the $250,000 Smarty Jones on Jan. 1 with Victory Formation and the $1.25 million Grade I Arkansas Derby April 1 with Angel of Empire. Cox said he guesses Mo Strike, at the time of the Hopeful, "would have been" his best 2-year-old.

"I thought he was going to run really well in the Hopeful," Cox said. "He didn't run terrible, but it was a really wet track that day. He was training really well; he just didn't fire like we thought and just needed some time."

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen is seeking record-extending 103rd career Oaklawn stakes victory. Asmussen, who has won the Bachelor a record seven times, is scheduled to start Ryvit and Joking Way. Ryvit has won two consecutive starts at the meeting, including a first-level allowance April 14, under Asmussen's son, Keith, who is seeking his first career at Oaklawn stakes victory.

Triple Crown nominee Arman exits an entry-level allowance victory sprinting March 23 at Oaklawn for southern California-based trainer Peter Miller. Count de Monet and Tyler's Tribe finished first and third, respectively, in the $150,000 Advent Stakes at 5 1/2 furlongs Dec. 9 at Oaklawn.

Count de Monet was 3 for 3 overall after the Advent, but hasn't been competitive in his past two starts at the meeting for trainer Tom Swearingen. Count de Monet was beaten 17 1/4 lengths in his last start, an open allowance sprint against older horses March 5.

"Just didn't run his race," Swearingen said. "He didn't seem right. Maybe he was a little over classed. I think he's doing really good right now. Hopefully, he fires back for us."

Iowa-bred Tyler's Tribe cuts back to a sprint after fading to sixth, beaten 15 3/4 lengths, in an allowance race March 30 at Oaklawn for co-owner/trainer Tim Martin. The 1-mile race marked the 3-year-old and two-turn debut for Tyler's Tribe, who looks to regain the form he showed last summer and fall at Prairie Meadows, where he won his first five career starts, including four stakes, by a combined 59 3/4 front-running lengths.

"The 6 furlongs, I think, will be good," Martin said. "I think going into the mile, all the works and stuff, he just went 6 furlongs and that's about all he wanted, she [jockey Kylee Jordan] said."

Release McCraken, who is trained by Bret Calhoun, is seeking his fourth consecutive victory.