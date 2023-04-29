



James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' "The Late Late Show" to address the deep rift in America over hot-button issues. "We started this show with Obama, then Trump and a global pandemic. I've watched America change a lot. I've watched divisions grow and I've felt a sense of negativity boil over," Corden said. He implored his audience to "remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life it has always been a place of optimism. ... Yes, it has flaws, but show me a place that doesn't. Show me a person that doesn't." Corden announced a year ago that he would be ending his show after eight seasons, citing a desire to return to his native U.K. to be closer to family and loved ones. His parents were in the audience for the final taping, and his sisters, he joked, were in town too -- but at a bar instead. Harry Styles and Will Ferrell were Corden's final guests. Styles has been a frequent visitor to the show, and has even guest-hosted twice. "As a friend, I'm so incredibly proud of you," Styles told Corden. "On a personal note, you've been a safe space to me always as a friend." He added that he was '"selfishly very excited that you're coming home." Styles, Corden and Ferrell then embraced in a group hug. There were also goodbyes from the other late night hosts. Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and David Letterman all appeared in a taped segment. They joked that since Corden was ending his show, they could each call dibs on one of his segments -- and they all chose Carpool Karaoke, Corden's most popular sketch in which he drives around Los Angeles with celebrities and sings songs. Corden closed out the night by playing the piano and singing with the crew and staff gathered around. "Part of me thinks I should stay here forever, but deep in my heart I just know," Corden sang. "No more shows to be showing, it's time I was going, It's time. Thanks for watching, that's our show."

Veteran CNN political correspondent Dana Bash will replace John King as host of the "Inside Politics" show, which airs at midday on weekdays, the network said this week. King will lead a new reporting project in which he tells stories about voters in key battleground states. "This is my 'back to the future' dream assignment," King said. "It is my 10th presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country." Bash, a 30-year CNN employee who will be replacing her former husband on "Inside Politics," will continue as co-anchor with Jake Tapper of the weekend "State of the Union" program. "John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter," she said.

FILE - James Corden hosts at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. Corden bid farewell Thursday, April 27, 2023, to his late-night CBS talk show "The Late Late Show with James Corden" after eight seasons. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)







CNN correspondent Dana Bash poses at the premiere of the HBO television series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," on March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)





