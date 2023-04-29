OHIO VALLEY

New Orleans 7, UALR 4

Taking a break from Ohio Valley Conference play, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock could never dig its way out of an early hole against New Orleans at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock on Friday night.

The Privateers grabbed a 3-0 lead on Tyler Bischke's RBI single and Tristan Moore's two-run homer in the top of the third. While the Trojans pulled a run back on Luke Pectol's RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth inning, that was the only scoring for UALR (24-15) until it was down to its final out.

Jackson Wells went six innings, allowing New Orleans (24-18) to score three earned runs on six hits -- but he scattered three hits outside the Privateers' big third.

New Orleans scored four runs in the top of the ninth. UALR scored three on RBI singles by Tyler Williams and Ty Rhoades with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.