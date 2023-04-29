Gas stations ready to sell fuel blend

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fuel stations throughout the country will be able to sell gasoline blended with 15% ethanol this summer under an emergency waiver issued Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency in a move that could reduce prices at the pump and drive demand for the Midwest-based ethanol industry.

The EPA framed its decision as a way to reduce gasoline prices at a time of market supply uncertainty because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The agency said its action also encourages U.S. energy independence and supports American agriculture and manufacturing.

"Allowing E15 sales during the summer driving season will not only help increase fuel supply, but support American farmers, strengthen U.S. energy security and provide relief to drivers across the country," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol and the higher 15% blend hasn't been allowed in the summer. The EPA said its analysis shows that allowing sales of the higher blend shouldn't have a significant impact on air quality.

The agency estimated that E15 blends cost about 25 cents less per gallon than E10 blends.

-- The Associated Press

NYC agency halts Twitter updates

New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which for 14 years has provided information on delays and other updates for its 1.3 million Twitter followers, will no longer do so.

The MTA said Thursday that "Twitter is no longer reliable for providing the consistent updates riders expect." The agency tweeted that it will no longer use the platform for service alerts and information.

The MTA also listed other ways subway, train and bus riders can get reliable transit information, including through its mta.info site, text alerts and its Weekender newsletter for weekend advisories.

Twitter has long been a way for people to keep track of train delays, news and weather alerts or the latest crime warnings from their local police department.

While Twitter is now offering gold checks for "verified organizations" and gray checks for government organizations and their affiliates, the former come at a cost too steep to justify for many agencies.

The MTA's affiliate Twitter accounts, such as the NYCTSubway account that replied to passengers, will also stop providing real-time alerts, but encouraged riders to find other ways to get in touch, such as through WhatsApp.

-- The Associated Press

State index closes session up by 7.07

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 772.03, up 7.07 points.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.