Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News shows

News shows

April 29, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican presidential candidate. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

Print Headline: News shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT