GOLF

Finau leads in Mexico

Tony Finau kick-started what had been a disappointing 2022 with a runner-up finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He moved into position for an even better result on Friday, shooting a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead through two rounds. Finau, the second highest-ranked player in the field behind world No. 1 and defending champion Jon Rahm, made five birdies on his front nine -- none from longer than 11 feet. After four consecutive pars, he holed a 30-footer on the par-3 fifth hole for the first of three consecutive birdies. The 33-year-old Finau was at 13-under 129 at Vidanta Vallarta, one better than Brandon Wu -- who finished alongside him in a tie for second last year -- and Erik van Rooyen. Wu closed with three consecutive birdies for a 64; van Rooyen shot 66. Playing for the second time since his win at the Masters, Rahm hit a snag in windy afternoon conditions when his tee shot on the 142-yard, par-3 ninth hole came up short and found the water, leading to double bogey. He bogeyed the long par-4 10th, but rallied with four birdies in his final eight holes to shoot 68. Rahm was six shots back. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) posted a 1-under 70 on Friday and is tied for 19th at 6-under 136. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) also shot a 1-under 70 on Friday and is at 3-under 139 overall, which is good for 45th place.

Gooch in front in Singapore

Talor Gooch backed up his Australian LIV win by taking a one-stroke lead at the fledgling tour's Singapore event on Friday. Gooch eagled the par-5 18th hole after a 90-minute rain delay to shoot 7-under 64 and lead four others at the Sentosa course -- British Open champion Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Tringale. Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau were another stroke back in a tie for sixth after 66s. Gooch opened with a pair of 10-under 62s while winning in Adelaide last week.

BASEBALL

Rockies send RHP to IL

The Colorado Rockies on Friday placed right-handed pitcher German Marquez on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with right elbow inflammation. Marquez left his start Wednesday against Cleveland after feeling a sharp pain in his elbow in the bottom of the fourth inning on his 58th pitch of the game. He was making his first start since April 10, when he left his start against St. Louis with right forearm tightness. He was placed on the 15-day IL the next day. Marquez is 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season. He is two strikeouts shy of tying Jorge De La Rosa for Colorado's franchise record of 985.

White Sox sign outfielder

The White Sox signed former New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier to a minor-league contract on Friday. Frazier played his first five seasons in New York before being released after the 2021 season. He played 19 games last year for the Chicago Cubs. His best season was 2019, when he hit .267 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 69 games with the Yankees.

BASKETBALL

Durant gets lifetime deal

Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007, releasing 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon. The lifetime deal will continue to include shoes and other apparel, along with other "community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball." Durant's NBA journey has carried him from Seattle to Oklahoma City to Golden State to Brooklyn and now to Phoenix. The 34-year-old Durant joined the Suns in a midseason trade with the Nets. The two-time Finals MVP paired with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton to help the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

FOOTBALL

Raiders redo DE's contract

The Las Vegas Raiders restructured defensive end Chandler Jones' contract to free up salary cap space, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. By restructuring Jones' contract, the Raiders will free up more than $5 million in cap space. Las Vegas made addressing its pass rush a priority by selecting Texas Tech defensive end Tryee Wilson in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday. Wilson, the seventh overall pick, is expected to be in a rotation with Jones and Maxx Crosby.

TENNIS

Alcaraz survives upset bid

Carlos Alcaraz clenched both fists and roared "Vamos! Vamos! Vamos!" at the packed stands of the Madrid Open. His war cry of "Let's go!" in Spanish draws motivation for Alcaraz when he faces difficulty, and revs up his fans. This time it worked. The defending champion survived a tougher-than-expected test by 41st-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in his opening match on Friday. Alcaraz was on the brink of an early upset before he dug down for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over his Finnish opponent. The Spanish teenager, who turns 20 next week, saved five break points in what turned out to be a critical game to remain level at 3-3 in the second set. In the next game, Alcaraz secured his first break to turn the second-round match in his favor. On the women's side, No. 1 Iga Swiatek eased past Julia Grabher of Austria 6-3, 6-2 after the three-time Grand Slam winner converted three of five break chances. Third-seeded Jessica Pegula, who was a finalist in Madrid last year, got past Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates a point against Emil Ruusuvuori, of Finland, during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Emil Ruusuvuori, of Finland, returns the ball against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Emil Ruusuvuori, of Finland, during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates a point against Emil Ruusuvuori, of Finland, during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, serves against Emil Ruusuvuori, of Finland, during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Emil Ruusuvuori, of Finland, serves against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

