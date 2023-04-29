Officials delve into Urban Renewal reports

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part series.

In the latest edition of the web series The Pine Bluff Commercial presents The Newsroom, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley joined newspaper editor Byron Tate on Thursday for an exclusive interview focused on the renewal of the five-eighths-cent sales tax, the proposed three-eighths-cent sales tax and the success and failures of Go Forward Pine Bluff's initiatives leading up to the May 9 special election.

Watley and Washington addressed The Commercial's recent report that the Arkansas State Police are investigating the possibility of missing money at the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency and also the newspaper's story that Urban Renewal has bought or otherwise acquired approximately 35 properties downtown since 2017 and that, to date, the agency has not shown any revenue resulting from the outlay of almost $1.3 million in tax dollars.

"What was missing from the article was that it was self-reported by the Urban Renewal director," said Watley, referring to the police investigation. "When you are dealing with people with high integrity they find things and they report it."

Two Urban Renewal officials had confirmed to the newspaper the existence of an investigation but said they could not comment further on the matter.

According to Watley, the discovery was made in July 2022 and was reported immediately to the mayor and City Council members. Watley also said he felt the timing of the news article could possibly hurt the vote for those citizens who were on the fence about the Go Forward-sponsored taxes.

"The people and leadership that you have in place, we're doing things the right way," said Watley.

"We're proud of the leadership that we have in Urban Renewal at this time because as soon as anything or they suspected something inappropriate was taking place, they brought it directly to me and we did our research and then we turned it over to the prosecutor immediately and so they started that investigation," added Washington.

Washington said they were advised not to say anything publicly by the prosecutor and the state police but that the investigation, from her understanding, was coming near the end.

"If it comes back that something did happen we're going to advocate for 100 percent prosecution to the fullest extent," said Watley. "That's how people know they can trust what we're doing."

Both Watley and Washington said they felt the campaign for the tax was going well and that they were hearing positive feedback from the community.

Watley also talked about the specific contributions made by Go Forward as Tate pointed out that some of the projects that Go Forward has taken credit for were initiated by another agency, millage or tax.

Watley explained Go Forward's fundraising efforts and grants that helped fund some of the projects and why the group's organizers chose not to specify what the tax will pay for on the original ballot or this new one.

One of Tate's questions regarded the more than $32 million raised from the Go Forward tax to date, but despite that, Go Forward's board meetings are not open to the public.

Watley made it clear that Go Forward does not control the distribution of the tax and that the group is merely a working partner with the city of Pine Bluff.

"The money goes to the city council. We advocate for the usage according to the plan," said Watley. "The public has a seat at the table through their elected officials that are working together."

According to Watley, board meeting discussions consist of where Go Forward is in terms of its plan and how it is doing in recruiting investors.

"We are talking to our council members and the mayor saying, 'Hey this is how this comes together,'" said Watley. "We want people to know the work that we are doing and the money we are spending, we are not trying to hide that. All the money is on the public side."

Watley also added that the council has the deciding vote on what and how the money can be used at any time during the process, noting that former council member Ivan Whitfield had been able to use money earmarked for Go Forward and apply it to other purposes within city government.

"He was successful a couple of times," said Watley, who added that removing money from the Go Forward account hurts the overall plan because the money is already allocated to projects.

Watley said the budget season, when Go Forward presents its plan to the city council, is when the council has the best opportunity to make changes.

"Ours is more in-depth planning in the budget, ..." said Watley, who pointed out that the council members who chair the committees are also involved. "We try to get the work done on the front end."

According to Watley, the acquisitions of the 35 buildings has been good for Pine Bluff.

Watley said some downtown buildings were starting to fall into the streets and that the Crown Motel and Plaza Hotel had illicit activity going on inside them.

"Control was phase one of the Go Forward plan," said Watley, who added that the group needed to control the landscape for redevelopment. "We cannot do anything with the property unless Urban Renewal owns the property and so what has to come to fruition is the redevelopment phase."

Watley said the negotiations for the 35 properties were based on the downtown plan and those parcels were needed to implement the plan.

"Bad acquisitions are only if the plan doesn't continue," said Watley. "As long as we have the people and the investors in place to put the plan together, then it's a great acquisition."

From addressing duplicate services between Urban Renewal and the city of Pine Bluff's Code Enforcement to the process of acquisition to redevelopment, Watley explains it all in this episode of The Newsroom.

The Go Forward tax, if approved, would extend the life of the current tax for another seven years and sunset in 2031. The public safety tax would not expire. Early voting begins on Tuesday.