OPINION | Evan Garner: No locked door can keep Jesus out

Every few weeks, I go to prison. Though you may not have noticed it, the Department of Corrections operates a community corrections facility in downtown Fayetteville for women who have been convicted of drug-related offenses. I cannot imagine how many drivers pass by its thick concrete walls and double-locked doors on College Avenue each day without knowing it is there.

Every Sunday evening, volunteers and clergy walk through those heavy steel doors, down a winding staircase, and into Pod 16 to share Holy Communion with any of the residents who would like to join us. Sometimes we have as many as 30. Often, when the weather is nice, and the residents would rather stay outside in the recreation yard, we have fewer than 10. Regardless, those who gather recognize that, wherever two or three meet in Jesus' name, he is there in our midst.

Unlike the volunteers, who must go through a background check and be taught the rules and regulations associated with the prison before showing up, Jesus walks right in. Instead of signing into the visitor log and being escorted into the facility by a prison guard, he finds his own way into the room. There he is embodied not only in the bread that is broken and shared but also in the women who come there to meet him and in the volunteers who look for him in those women's faces.

During the Easter season, many Christians hear the story of Doubting Thomas -- the disciple who was not with the others when the risen Christ came and showed himself to them. When his colleagues told him the good news, Thomas declared that he would not -- could not -- believe unless he saw and touched the resurrected body of Jesus himself. A week later, Jesus came again to the disciples, but this time Thomas was with them. Before Thomas could voice his own doubts, Jesus offered his nail-marked hands to the reluctant disciple as proof. "My Lord and my God!" was his joyful reply.

Sometimes we forget that in each case, when Jesus came and met the disciples, he walked through locked doors to find them. They were hiding in fear, but Jesus would not let their fear stand in the way. Neither did he let Thomas' doubts prevent him from knowing the power of God's love manifest in the risen Christ. That love will always find us, but sometimes we need to go to prison to remember it.

Christians believe that the resurrection of Jesus is God's victory over sin and death. Although we wait for the fullness of that victory to be manifest in the world, we can already see its power all around us. There is no locked door that can keep Jesus out. There is no doubt that Jesus cannot step through. Every time I am with them, the women at that facility in Fayetteville teach me the boundless nature of God's love. In their presence, he always shows up.

The Rev. Evan D. Garner has served as the Rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville since July 2018. Before that, he served in two parishes in the Diocese of Alabama, where he was ordained in 2006. Email him at evan@stpaulsfay.org.