100 years ago

April 29, 1923

The camp grounds for automobile tourists, at the southwest corner of the City park, is increasing in popularity, according to Mayor Brickhouse, all visitors declaring it to be one of the most up-to-date camps in the country. During the past six day the caretaker of the park registered 147 persons, representing 18 states and 35 cities and the Dominion of Canada, in addition to 33 visitors from various cities in Arkansas. Flowers and shrubbery have been planted on the site, which is kept clean and in attractive condition.

50 years ago

April 29, 1973

The Museum of Science and History at MacArthur Park will sponsor neighborhood environmental science activities this summer to provide educational and recreational programs for youngsters in Pulaski County. A Museum instructor will visit various sites to present nature programs one day a week. The programs will include the study of the habits and identity of plant and animal life. Groups interested in sponsoring such programs should call the Museum. Museum director John Preston said that 16,469 persons used Museum facilities in March, about 9,000 in the building and the rest through its outside activities. The outside activities consist of "loan units" on a variety of topics used by schools in Central Arkansas, visits by the Museum staff to county schools extension programs in the Jacksonville and North Little Rock schools and the Kindergarten Extension Service, which reaches 30 kindergartens. In March 1972, about 3,600 used the Museum facilities.

25 years ago

April 29, 1998

JONESBORO -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency will give the state 89 mobile homes for Mississippi County residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed this month in a tornado at Manila, Gov. Mike Huckabee said Tuesday. The 12- by 64-foot homes, owned by FEMA, are designated to provide shelter for people displaced in disasters. The 89 homes will be transported from Texas and South Dakota to the former Eaker Air Force Base near Blytheville, said David Passey of Denton, Texas, a FEMA emergency analyst. The April 16 tornado packing winds of 80 to 100 mph ripped through southwestern Manila, leveling portions of the Costner Addition, a subdivision of two- and three-bedroom homes and mobile homes.

10 years ago

April 29, 2013

When seniors across Northwest Arkansas don caps and gowns for graduation ceremonies next month, many graduates receiving special recognition will wear special stoles, cords and tassels during their commencement ceremonies. The recognition given to graduating seniors for high academic achievement differs by district and reflects priorities of each high school. For example, Bentonville High School and Northside and Southside high schools in Fort Smith continue long traditions of reporting the class rank of graduating seniors and determining a single valedictorian and salutatorian. Other high schools in Northwest Arkansas have developed alternate forms of recognizing students for high academic achievement. At Fayetteville High School, all graduating seniors with grade-point averages above 4.0 are named valedictorian. The two Rogers high schools rank students and give special diplomas but do not name valedictorians.