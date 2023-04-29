Over 2,000 people without power in North Little Rock after storms

Over 2000 people are without power in North Little Rock following Saturday morning's storms, an outage map showed.

North Little Rock is experiencing two large power outages that are affecting roughly 2,600 customers, according to the North Little Rock Electric's map just before noon.

North Little Rock Electric said that two electric poles were broken and spans of wire were down due to fallen trees in a tweet around 11:15 a.m. A lineman had been dispatched, an earlier tweet said.

"Unfortunately, some customers will experience an extended outage while we repair the damaged infrastructure," the electric company said in the tweet.

The outages had been ongoing for around two hours as of noon on Saturday.

