Pea Ridge City Council OKs two police vehicles being surplussed

PEA RIDGE -- Several items of business were approved by City Council members April 18.

The council approved the request of Police Chief Lynn Hahn to surplus two vehicles.

Hahn had presented the request and answered questions of council members at its April 11 work session.

The vehicles, a 2011 Dodge Charger and a 2014 Dodge Charger, are "in rough shape," Hahn said and have even been used to provide parts for other vehicles used by the department.

The old water tower will be cleaned and repainted after council members approved the bid of $43,900 to repaint the tower by Viking Industrial Painting.

"I think it will be a landmark for the city," Mayor Nathan See said. "It will show we want to keep the heritage and history."

Three rezoning requests were approved during. The requests had been approved by the Planning Commission and recommended to the City Council. They were for property owned by Steven Michael and Melissa Young on Sugar Creek Road to be rezoned from agricultural to residential; for property at 892 Slack St. owned by Vickie Lucariello to be zoned from residential estate to commercial; and for property at 772 W. Pickens Road owned by Shawn M. and Kelsi E. Herrington to be rezoned from low-density residential to high-density residential.

In other business, council members:

Approved the one bid received for $44,500 from Seven Valleys Concrete to repair the driveway at the city Fire Station.

Approved the one bid received from Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles for a new ambulance for $223,408.

Approved the purchase of a loader for the Street Department at state contract pricing from Bobcat for a 2023 New Holland U80D with a trade-in for the current 2010 New Holland U80.

Approved a resolution authorizing an agreement between the city and CEI for engineering services.