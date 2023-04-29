Police beat: Police: Man shot at LR apartments

Police: Man shot at LR apartments

Little Rock police on Friday were still seeking a suspect in a Thursday afternoon shooting that left a man wounded outside a Little Rock apartment complex, according to a police incident report.

Officers responding to 7510 Geyer Springs Road about 4:38 p.m. located Ryan Coulter, 27, outside Building B at the Spanish Willow Apartments. Police listed Coulter as a homeless resident of Little Rock in the report.

Coulter had a gunshot wound in the lower left side of his stomach, police said, and the bullet appeared to have passed all the way through. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was initially uncooperative with detectives, police said.

Other witnesses also did not want to cooperate, police said.

Coulter eventually told detectives he was shot because he "talked s*** to the wrong guy," police said.

According to police, Coulter said he met a man whom he didn't know at a gas station, and the two agreed to drink together. Coulter couldn't or wouldn't identify where the gas station was, police said.

The two men ended up at the apartment complex in the stranger's white truck, where the stranger got angry and pulled a gun on Coulter, he told police.

According to the report, Coulter told police he tried to wrestle the gun away from the other man and was able to escape the vehicle, but the man was still able to shoot him.

LR man, 33, faces child porn charges

Little Rock police on Friday morning arrested a man who is facing more than 100 felony counts of possessing child pornography, according to an arrest report.

Officers served a warrant at the 8 Somerton Court residence of Blake Barr, 33, of Little Rock about 7:15 a.m. Friday, the report says.

They seized electronic devices and after a preview of the material on them arrested Barr, who confessed to viewing sexually explicit content involving children, the report says.

Barr now faces 150 felony counts of possessing, distributing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening, an online inmate roster showed.

Window-jumping suspect arrested

A Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after police say they arrested him Thursday after he jumped out of a window during their attempt to serve an arrest warrant.

Officers arrived at 8516 W. 33rd St. about 4 p.m. in an attempt to arrest Michael Turner, 31, on a parole warrant, an arrest report states. He jumped out a rear window but was successfully taken into custody, the report says.

A search of the residence located guns and drugs in Turner's room, the report states.

Turner faces felony charges including three counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, two drug possession counts and one each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premises. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening on a $100,000 bond, jail records showed.