Prairie Grove School Board to interview two superintendent candidates

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The School Board on April 19 voted to bring in two candidates to interview for the superintendent's position.

The board selected to interview Courtney Morawski, executive director of middle level education with Bentonville School District, and Lance Campbell, assistant superintendent of secondary administration with Beaumont Independent School District in Beaumont, Texas.

Kenneth James, lead consultant with McPherson & Jacobson, and Megan Duncan, a deputy superintendent with Fayetteville School District, presented four candidates out of 14 applications for the board to consider during the meeting. The board then retired to executive session for about 1½ hours to further discuss the candidates, along with viewing a 3-minute video submitted by each person.

The School Board hired McPherson & Jacobson at its Jan. 17 meeting to conduct the search for a superintendent after Superintendent Reba Holmes took a leave of absence on Dec. 2 for the remainder of the school year and announced she would retire June 30.

The two finalists will be interviewed during the first week of May, and each will be on campus for a full day of interviews and planned activities, according to James.

In the morning, the candidates will spend an hour each with four stakeholder groups: students, classified employees, teachers and administrators. Each stakeholder group will provide the School Board with a one-page summary of what they consider the candidates' strengths and their challenges, James said.

The finalists will receive a tour of school buildings, eat dinner with School Board members in the evening along with their spouses and end their day in a closed two-hour interview with the board.

Board President William Dick said all four top candidates were quality applicants, but "we felt like the two we picked shined a bit more and felt like they had a good fit. We'll see what transpires here in a few weeks."

James and Duncan named each of the four candidates in public session, went over their professional education and educational experience and then shared some of the information they learned about the candidates from their background checks.

Morawski has been with Bentonville since July 2021. Previously, she worked as principal and director of professional development with the Fort Smith School District for about five years, was an assistant principal and principal with the Judson Independent School District in Live Oak, Texas, and an elementary and high school teacher with the Mansfield Independent School District in Mansfield, Texas.

Morawski has a bachelor's degree in language arts in the classroom from University of Texas, Arlington; a master's degree from University of Texas, Tyler; and a doctorate from Dallas Baptist University.

Her husband is Terry Morawski, superintendent for the Fort Smith School District.

Campbell has been in his current position since July 1, 2022. Previously, he was assistant chief of campus operations with the Irving Independent School District in Irving, Texas; executive director for secondary education with the Weatherford Independent School District in Weatherford, Texas; and a principal in the Burleson Independent School District in Burleson, Texas.

Campbell has a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas; a master's degree from Texas Woman's University in Denton; and a doctorate in education from Lamar University in Beaumont.

James told board members that in vetting the 14 applications he and Duncan used the criteria identified by the board. As an example, if an applicant did not have any district office experience, that person was not considered because district administrative experience was a preferred qualification for the candidates.

Some things the board is seeking in a superintendent are integrity and high moral character, excellent people skills, and someone who understands budgeting, Arkansas school law and the Arkansas educational system.

The other top candidates recommended by James were Jonathan Warren, superintendent of the Huntsville School District, and Don Sjoberg, recently retired superintendent of schools for Poteau Public Schools in Poteau, Okla.

Holmes' announcement of her retirement came two days after a controversial video on school security was shown to teachers during professional development time. The video was shown as a memorial to those who were killed during a fictitious school shooting at a Prairie Grove school. The video used photos of Prairie Grove teachers or their children as victims in the shooting.

Assistant Superintendent Pete Joenks has served as interim superintendent since Holmes went on leave. The School District has about 2,200 students in prekindergarten through high school.