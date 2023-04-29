PREP ROUNDUP: High school sports

SOFTBALL

Bentonville West 12, FS Northside 3

Olivia Thornton drove in six runs to lead the Lady Wolverines to a win Friday in 6A-West action.

Thornton was 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Stephanie Crittenden was 4-for-4 with a triple and two doubles at the top of the order for West (15-11, 9-5). Brianna Weigel was 3-for-4.

Olivia Nickson earned the win in the circle, allowing six hits with six strikeouts.

Eden Davis and Marissa Gibson had two hits each for Northside (7-18, 5-8).

Springdale 19, Alma 1

The Lady Bulldogs needed just three innings to run-rule Alma in nonconference action Friday.

Tori Hennarichs was 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs to pace the Springdale (6-16, 2-11) offense. Illeana Sauls was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Hadley James, Raquel De La Torre, Hailey Mason and Izzy Peters all drove in a pair of runs for Springdale.

Janessa McNelly earned the win in the circle, allowing three hits with three strikeouts

Rogers 6, FS Southside 1

Ella Beeman allowed just two hits in a complete-game win to lead the Lady Mounties to a 6A-West win.

Beeman struck out 11 to help keep the Lady Mounties (24-4, 11-3) in the fight for the No. 2 seed in the conference heading into the final week of the regular season.

Ava Johnson was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for the Lady Mounties.

4A-1 Conference Tournament

Gravette 8, Pea Ridge 5

The Lady Lions celebrated on their home turf Friday after knocking off Pea Ridge in the championship game.

Gravette took control of the game, scoring four runs in the second and three more in the fourth, but Pea Ridge made it interesting in the seventh by scoring four runs and left the bases loaded to end the game.

Laney Chilton powered Gravette's 11-hit attack, belting a pair of doubles. Kelsey Pembleton drove in two runs and Sydney Kildow was 3-for-4 with a double. Keeley Elsea also had two hits.

Brooke Handle earned the complete-game win with nine strikeouts.

Zaylee Warden was 3-for-4 with a double for Pea Ridge and Emory Bowlin added a two-run double and drove in three runs.

Farmington 8, Gentry 5

The Lady Cardinals locked up the No. 3 seed in the conference by pounding out 15 hits in Friday's win.

Amia Carr was 4-for-4 with a home run and double to pace the Farmington (18-2) offense. Isabella Hulsey and Morgan Uher each homered and Justine Davidson added a pair of doubles.

Audrie Littlejohn had a two-run homer for Gentry (6-15), and Evey Tomlinson and Madison Voyles had two hits each

3A-1 Conference Tournament

Lincoln 13, Flippin 3

The Lady Wolves (22-8) took care of business Friday to advance to the finals of the 3A-1 tournament.

Brinkley Moreton fired a no-hitter and struck out nine and also belted a three-run homer for Lincoln. Kristen Rhine was 2-for-3 with a double and Ryleigh Landrum had a two-run triple.

The Lady Wolves will take on Valley Springs at noon today in the championship game.

Valley Springs 10, Elkins 0

The Lady Tigers advanced to the championship game with a run-rule win Friday.

Aidan Gorton was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for Valley Springs and Landrey King was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Alison Dillon was also 2-for-3 for the Lady Tigers.

Stevie Jennings earned the win in the circle, allowing two hits with four RBI.

3A-4 Conference Tournament

Hackett 12, Booneville 0

An eight-run first inning carried the Lady Hornets to a semifinal win Friday.

Hackett (18-3) got big days at the plate up and down the lineup. Lilly Oxford was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Taylor Nichols was 4-for-4 with two RBI. Michaelyn Freeman and Makenzie Freeman each had multiple hits.

Makenzie Freeman earned the win, allowing five hits with five strikeouts.

Lexi Franklin was 2-for-3 for Booneville (14-12) with a triple and double.

Charleston 6, Cossatot River 3

Kyndall Haney homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Lady Tigers (11-7) earned a win.

Haney was 3-for-3 to lead Charleston's 11-hit attack. Leah Oberlies and Coryn Coker had two hits each.

Cadence Wibbing earned the win in the circle, allowing five hits with six strikeouts.

2A-4 Conference Tournament

Lavaca 9, Magazine 8 (8)

Hannah Winchester belted a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Lady Arrows to a comeback win Friday in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Lavaca (16-4) trailed 8-7 to open the eighth, but the Lady Arrows quickly tied the score at 8-8 on Mayli Stockton's RBI single and an error that scored Marah Werschem, who was at second base to start the inning. Katie May followed with a double and scored on Winchester's double to end the game.

Lavaca led 4-1 in the third before Magazine came roaring back with six runs in the top of the fourth to take a 7-4 lead. Lavaca tied the game in the sixth with a pair of runs.

Stockton was 4-for-5 with a triple and two doubles for the Lady Arrows. Marlee Smith was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Joslyn Corley was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Magazine (14-8).

Mansfield 15, Hector 0

Alyson Edwards pitched a one-hitter to lead the Lady Tigers (22-3) to a win in the semifinals of the 2A-4 tournament Friday.

Edwards struck out 10, and was 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBI. Skylynn Harris was 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Kaylee Ward, Brook Adams and Natalie Allison all drove in two runs.

BASEBALL

Farmington 3, Prairie Grove 2

Owen O'Bryan drove in a pair of runs and Cole Cantrell threw a four-hitter as Farmington defeated Prairie Grove in the first 4A-1 Conference tournament semifinal game at Gravitate.

O'Bryan's first-inning groundout drove in Will Hellard, who had a leadoff single, then he added a sixth-inning sacrifice fly and drove in Hellard again after he hit a second single.

Farmington's other run came In the second when Morgan Schader hit into a fielder's choice and allowed C Nederland to score. Prairie Grove went scoreless until the seventh when Tate Benoit and Maddox Ogle hit RBI singles, but the Tigers had the tying run on second when a strikeout ended the game.

Gravette 3, Shiloh Christian 1

Kyle Murphy and Isaiah Larson raced home on the same Shiloh Christian error and gave Gravette the lead as the Lions went on to advance to the 4A-1 Conference tournament championship game.

Larson singled and Murphy was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the second inning, then both runners advanced on Cyric Day's sacrifice bunt. Both runners then scored when Gunnar Woolard's ground ball that was misplayed and gave Gravette a 2-0 lead.

Shiloh Christian made it a 2-1 game when Brock Billingsley walked and later scored on a passed ball in the third, but Gravette added an insurance run in the fourth when Rhett Hilger's sacrifice fly drove in Holden Betz, who earlier was walked.

Fayetteville 4, Siloam Springs 1

Kasen Phillips had a solo home run and six Fayetteville pitchers combined for a two-hitter as the Bulldogs earned a nonconference win over Siloam Springs at Bulldog Field.

Siloam Springs took a 1-0 lead in the first when Landen Fain was hit by a pitch and scored on Nick Driscoll's single. Fayetteville answered when Zach Adams' single drove in K O'Neal, who had doubled, then courtesy runner D Abide came home on a balk to give the Bulldogs the lead.

Phillips made it 3-1 in the second when he led off with his home run, then Nelson Aggus was hit by a pitch and scored Fayetteville's last run on an error.

Cade Costello had three hits to lead Fayetteville.

TRACK AND FIELD

5A-West Conference Meet

Thursday

At Van Buren

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES 1. Russellville, 171.5; 2. Mountain Home, 158; 3. Van Buren, 84; 4. Harrison, 81.5; 5. Siloam Springs, 65; 6. Greenwood, 64; 7. Alma, 36; 8. Greenbrier, 27.

100 1. Stephens, Laiklyn, Harrison, 13.13; 2. Chamberlin, Rachel, Mountain Home, 13. 41; 3. Burgett, Gracyn, Van Buren, 13.62; 4. Mitchell, Brooklynn, Harrison, 13.62; 5. McConnell, Merritt, Mountain Home, 13.66.

200 1. Stephens, Laiklyn, Harrison, 27.68; 2. Dorris, Rhianna, Greenbrier, 27.82; 3. McConnell, Merritt, Mountain Home, 28.02; 4. Mitchell, Brooklynn, Harrison, 28.23; 5. Chamberlin, Rachel, Mountain Home, 28.62.

400 1. Stephens, Laiklyn, Harrison, 1:03.03; 2. Lara, Ali, Russellville, 1:03.66; 3. Ritenburg, Bailey, Mountain Home, 1:03.73; 4. McNeil, Alexis, Greenbrier, 1:04.24; 5. Clark, Mackenzi, Mountain Home, 1:05.85.

800 1. Stephens, Laiklyn, Harrison, 27.68; 2. Dorris, Rhianna, Greenbrier, 27.82; 3. McConnell, Merritt, Mountain Home, 28.02; 4. Mitchell, Brooklynn, Harrison, 28.23; 5. Chamberlin, Rachel, Mountain Home, 28. 62.

1,600 1. Nicholson, Brooklyn, Russellville, 5:24.56; 2. Wille, Aubree, Van Buren, 5:29.10; 3. Krueger, Erika, Mountain Home, 5:32.47; 4. Witherington, Julia, Greenwood, 5:32.81; 5. Andrews, Paige, Greenwood, 5:47.88.

3,200 1. Krueger, Erika, Mountain Home, 12:00.35; 2. Werner, Carole, Greenwood, 12:05.01; 3. Wille, Aubree, Van Buren, 12:06.03; 4. McCarty, Abbigail, Van Buren, 12:06.65; 5. Smith, Erin, Mountain Home, 12:55.05.

100 HURDLES 1. Roy, Jeri, Siloam Springs, 16. 81; 2. Nicholson, Breanne, Russellville, 17.35; 3. Bolick, Pixie, Mountain Home, 17.42; 4. Chamberlin, Rachel, Mountain Home, 17.54; 5. Barnes, Brooklyn, Russellville, 17.97.

300 HURDLES 1. Norwood, Esther, Siloam Springs, 48.90; 2. Roy, Jeri, Siloam Springs, 52.46; 3. Bolick, Pixie, Mountain Home, 53.19; 4. Richardson, Ava, Russellville, 53.25; 5. Parnell, Baylee, Greenwood, 53. 47.

400 RELAY 1. Mountain Home, 52.69; 2. Van Buren, 53.71; 3. Russellville, 53.88; 4. Greenbrier, 54.2; 5. Alma, 54.71.

800 RELAY 1. Mountain Home, 1:54.48; 2. Van Buren, 1:55.05; 3. Greenbrier, 1:55. 32; 4. Alma, 1:55.36; 5. Harrison, 1:56.88.

1,600 RELAY 1. Russellville, 4:22.99; 2. Mountain Home, 4:23.73; 3. Greenwood, 4:34.53; 4. Siloam Springs, 4:35.50; 5. Alma, 4:40.19.

3,200 RELAY 1. Russellville, 10:11.51; 2. Greenwood, 10:15.81; 3. Mountain Home, 10:52.36; 4. Van Buren, 11:06.62.

LONG JUMP 1. Stephens, Laiklyn, Harrison, 16-6.50; 2. Roy, Jeri, Siloam Springs, 15-10.50; 3. McConnell, Merritt, Mountain Home, 15-10.50; 4. Norwood, Esther, Siloam Springs, 15-7; 5. Vanriper, Addison, Russellville, 15-4.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Stephens, Laiklyn, Harrison, 35-5.25; 2. Czanstowski, Ali, Mountain Home, 34-4.25; 3. Roy, Jeri, Siloam Springs, 33-6. 75; 4. Richardson, Ava, Russellville, 32-3.50; 5. McConnell, Merritt, Mountain Home, 32-3. 25.

HIGH JUMP 1. Barger, Clare, Harrison, 5-0; 2. Hunnicutt, Emry, Russellville, 4-10; 3. Czanstowski, Ali, Mountain Home, 4-10; 4. Chenault, Aniyah, Russellville, 4-8; 4. Farris, Kenadie, Alma, 4-8.

POLE VAULT 1. Hankins, Taylor, Greenwood, 11-7; 2. Nicholson, Breanne, Russellville, 9-0; 3. Jeffcoat, Kinley, Van Buren, 8-6; 4. Jeffcoat, Kyla, Van Buren, 8-0; 5. Collier, Livia, Russellville, 7-6.

SHOT PUT 1. Ealy, Taleigha, Russellville, 36-1.50; 2. Johnson, Gracie, Van Buren, 31-4.50; 3. Sutulovich, Reese, Siloam Springs, 30-2; 4. Castro, Rachel, Russellville, 30-0. 50; 5. Woodard, Jaylin, Van Buren, 29-11.50.

DISCUS 1. Butts, Emma, Russellville, 102-9; 2. Magis, Micayla, Mountain Home, 101-9; 3. Peters, Zadie, Russellville, 99-6; 4. White, Kiara, Russellville, 97-8; 5. Johnson, Gracie, Van Buren, 97-5.

BOYS

TEAM SCORES 1. Russellville, 226; 2. Mountain Home, 138; 3. Greenbrier, 88.5; 4. Alma, 59; 5. Siloam Springs, 51; 6. Van Buren, 50; 7. Harrison, 49.5; 8. Greenwood, 38.

100 1. McElhany, Carter, Greenbrier, 10.86; 2. Daniels, Tracy, Russellville, 11.36; 3. Stephens, Talon, Harrison, 11.51; 4. Brown, Jerahn, Russellville, 11.61; 5. Miller, Barrett, Mountain Home, 11.66.

200 1. McElhany, Carter, Greenbrier, 22.14; 2. Daniels, Tracy, Russellville, 23.02; 3. Standridge, Byron, Alma, 23.22; 4. Nunez, Jael, Alma, 23.66; 5. Miller, Barrett, Mountain Home, 23.67.

400 1. Bickford, Ky, Mountain Home, 50.83; 2. Hance, Gibson, Greenbrier, 51.34; 3. Nunez, Jael, Alma, 51.88; 4. Ellison, Aaron, Russellville, 52.28; 5. Callies, Austin, Mountain Home, 53.30.

800 1. Hardman, River, Russellville, 2:00.07; 2. Lawrence, Ty, Mountain Home, 2:02.62; 3. Cunningham, Wilson, Siloam Springs, 2:03.69; 4. Wilson, Max, Russellville, 2:05.86; 5. Hawbaker, Nathan, Siloam Springs, 2:09.18.

1,600 1. Hardman, River, Russellville, 4:27.09; 2. Embrey, Noah, Greenwood, 4:31. 02; 3. Lawrence, Ty, Mountain Home, 4:32.71; 4. Gates, Logan, Greenbrier, 4:35.35; 5. Triantos, Caden, Mountain Home, 4:36.95.

3,200 1. Embrey, Noah, Greenwood, 9:46.06; 2. Hughes, Hendrix, Mountain Home, 10:04.49; 3. Rivera, Paul, Russellville, 10:05.75; 4. Gates, Logan, Greenbrier, 10:22.06; 5. Brown, Parker, Van Buren, 10:25.92.

110 HURDLES 1. Foster, Mykai, Russellville, 15.82; 2. Herring, Kercher, Russellville, 16.21; 3. Schlegel, Samuel, Alma, 16.26; 4. Mosley, Bo, Russellville, 16.86; 5. McKinley, Mikey, Siloam Springs, 17.73.

300 HURDLES 1. Herring, Kercher, Russellville, 41.89; 2. Schlegel, Samuel, Alma, 42.22; 3. Foster, Mykai, Russellville, 42.83; 4. McBride, Dylan, Mountain Home, 43.16; 5. Mosley, Bo, Russellville, 43.84.

400 RELAY 1. Russellville, 43.47; 2. Greenwood, 45.01; 3. Van Buren, 45. 01; 4. Harrison, 45.22; 5. Greenbrier, 45.71.

800 RELAY 1. Russellville, 1:31.36; 2. Greenbrier, 1:33.55; 3. Van Buren, 1:33.83; 4. Alma, 1:33.99; 5. Mountain Home, 1:34.86.

1,600 RELAY 1. Russellville, 3:29.71; 2. Greenbrier, 3:32.89; 3. Mountain Home, 3:37.04; 4. Alma, 3:37.07; 5. Siloam Springs, 3:38.25.

3,200 RELAY 1. Russellville, 8:23.55; 2. Siloam Springs, 8:28.24; 3. Greenbrier, 8:30.09; 4. Mountain Home, 8:34.12; 5. Van Buren, 8:47.03.

LONG JUMP 1. McElhany, Carter, Greenbrier, 21-7; 2. Barnett, Brady, Mountain Home, 21-3. 50; 3. Bell, Kamran, Harrison, 21-3; 4. Sayaxomphou, Tobey, Van Buren, 19-10.50; 5. Tugwell, Silas, Siloam Springs, 19-9. 50.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Parish, Demetrius, Alma, 43-2; 2. Tugwell, Silas, Siloam Springs, 42-7; 3. Bell, Kamran, Harrison, 41-8; 4. Sayaxomphou, Tobey, Van Buren, 41-4; 5. Thompson, Jeffrey, Russellville, 40-10.50.

HIGH JUMP 1. Thompson, Jeffrey, Russellville, 6-0; 2. Patterson, Akeilius, Russellville, 6-0; 3. Bell, Kamran, Harrison, 5-10; 4. Uchtman, Levi, Mountain Home, 5-10; 5. Brumley, Lucas, Harrison, 5-8.

POLE VAULT 1. Davis, Michael, Mountain Home, 14-6; 2. Jones, Adam, Mountain Home, 14-0; 3. Slone, Simon, Russellville, 12-6; 4. Krause, Zane, Van Buren, 12-6; 5. Herring, Kercher, Russellville, 12-6.

DISCUS 1. Jones, Eli, Mountain Home, 153-9; 2. Reynolds, Trenton, Russellville, 144-6; 3. Dover, Robert, Mountain Home, 138-2; 4. Sisco, Spencer, Russellville, 135-6; 5. Bowen, Braxton, Van Buren, 132-0.

SHOT PUT 1. Sisco, Spencer, Russellville, 48-9.50; 2. Jones, Eli, Mountain Home, 45-1.50; 3. Reynolds, Trenton, Russellville, 43-0; 4. Dover, Robert, Mountain Home, 41-7; 5. Rose, Keyton, Greenbrier, 41-0.50.



