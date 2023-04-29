Razorbacks, Vols set for showdown

FAYETTEVILLE -- The eyes of college softball will be on Bogle Park this weekend.

With SEC title implications on the line, 12th-ranked Arkansas is set to host third-ranked Tennessee in the highest-ranked matchup of the weekend.

If the Lady Volunteers (38-5, 16-2 SEC) sweep the two-time reigning SEC champion Razorbacks, they will clinch the regular-season title. Arkansas (35-13, 11-7) is looking to do what no SEC team has done, which is defeat Tennessee in a series.

All three games of the series are scheduled to be televised, beginning today at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

Alabama and Texas A&M each defeated Tennessee in single games, but no team in the league has cracked the code for winning twice against the Lady Vols.

"They're outstanding," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "There's not many holes or weaknesses that you really can find in their makeup, and we knew that from the start of the year. We knew who they had coming back, we knew who they added, and they are having the year that we thought they would have."

Only Baylor has multiple victories against Tennessee, but Coach Karen Weekly and the Lady Vols have responded with eight consecutive wins.

"I think that when you look at their body of work, and I've talked to Karen about it, the best thing that could have happened for them and the rest of their season was that weekend against Baylor," Deifel said. "And some looked at it and said, 'Oh, maybe they're not as good.'

"No, they are that good. And that weekend, I think, was the kick in the butt that they needed. They've come out of it stronger and just keep going up."

Tennessee boasts a team earned-run average of 1.39, which ranks third nationally. Senior ace Ashley Rogers has a 13-1 record and leads the SEC in ERA (0.80), opposing batting average (.114) and batters struck out looking (50).

"They just have incredible depth in the circle," Deifel said. "Obviously Ashley Rogers is one of the best in the country, but you see their freshman in [Karlyn] Pickens, and [Payton] Gottshall, their transfer. ... It's going to be a big challenge."

The Lady Vols are also strong offensively. They average 7.74 runs per game, which is second in Division I, and have a league-leading .391 on-base percentage in SEC games.

Tennessee center fielder Kiki Milloy has 19 home runs, which is tied for the national lead with Arkansas designated player Rylin Hedgecock.

"[They are] one of the best offenses in the country," Deifel said, "and definitely in the conference."

Arkansas lost several players from its title teams and has relied upon a slew of new faces in the starting lineup. The Razorbacks have weathered multiple storms and consistently stayed in the top three of the league standings.

"I think that we've grown up a ton," Deifel said. "I think that we have found a way to kind of stay in the right mindset with our approach. ... I think there's so many positives that not only has served us well in a really tough SEC season with a really tough six games left in regular season, but I think it's going to serve us well as we hopefully progress through the postseason."

Deifel has kept the message rather simple for her team: Be resilient.

"I think that we've learned that we can compete with anyone," Deifel said. "I think that we know that we're never out of a game. ... We've learned to be resilient. We have learned so many lessons and we're still learning. I just think that we're in a really good head space, not only going into Tennessee, but going into the last stretch of our season."