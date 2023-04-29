BASEBALL

BOONEVILLE 7, PARIS 5 Dax Goff allowed 5 hits and struck out 7 in 6 innings of relief for Boonevile (15-6), which will take the 3A-4 Conference's No. 3 seed into next week's regional tournament. Goff also had two hits, and Peyton Tatum contributed with two runs batted in for the Bearcats.

RECTOR 5, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 3 Cooper Rabjohn tossed 7 innings and gave up 3 runs on 5 hits with 9 strikeouts to lift Rector (14-3) to the finals of the 2A-3 Conference Tournament. Rabjohn added three hits, and Nick Patterson, Ashton Scott, Landon Haywood and Kameron Jones chimed in with two hits each for the Cougars, who will play Riverside today in the final.

SOFTBALL

FARMINGTON 8, GENTRY 5 Amia Carr had four hits, including a home run in the first inning, as Farmington (18-2) grabbed third place in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament. Morgan Uher and Isabella Hulsey also had home runs for the Lady Cardinals, who finished with 15 hits in the game.

LAMAR 6, ATKINS 3 Addison Hardin finished 2 for 4 with a home run and 2 runs scored to lead Lamar (11-9) to an upset in the 3A-5 Conference Tournament. Bailee Cowell struck out three in seven complete innings for the Lady Warriors. Makinley Coffman registered three hits for Atkins (18-6).

MALVERN 16, HOPE 0 Ashlyn Fike went 3 for 4 with 4 runs batted in during an easy win for Malvern (16-4, 13-1 4A-7), which clinched a league title. Elizabeth Briner and Katelyn Minge had three hits apiece, while Takayla Stewart belted a home run for the Lady Leopards.

PANGBURN 4, HARDING ACADEMY 1 Kandyce Reed recorded 10 strikeouts to lift Pangburn (17-8) in the 3A-6 Conference Tournament title. Katie Fry went 3 for 3 with a home run, and Courtney Vess collected two hits for the Lady Tigers. Mackenzie Byrd had a home run for Harding Academy (15-7).

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 5, McGEHEE 0 Caleb Johnson went 2 for 2 with a home run and 2 runs batted in for Camden Harmony Grove (23-5, 14-0 3A-8), which has won nine straight games. Lane Davis added two hits, and Braden Brown gave up 4 hits and struck out 8 on 77 pitches for the Hornets.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 9, ROGERS 1 Trista Peterson blasted a two-run home run as Bentonville (26-1, 14-0 6A-West) wrapped up a conference championship. Peterson, Sara Watson, Tallulah Pascucci and Demi Donahoe all had two hits for the Lady Tigers, who have won 24 games in a row.

PEA RIDGE 7, FARMINGTON 3 (8 INN.) Callie Cooper went 2 for 4 with 3 runs batted in to push Pea Ridge (16-8, 4-2 4A-1) past the Lady Cardinals. Zaylee Warden also had two hits for the Lady Black Hawks, who also got 10 strikeouts on the mound from Emory Bowlin to avenge a loss to their league foes two weeks ago. Kamryn Uher allowed 6 runs on 9 hits with 4 strikeouts for Farmington (17-2, 5-2).

SPRING HILL 15, DIERKS 1 Erin McMaster was effective in multiple ways to help Spring Hill (14-10, 4-2 2A-7) roll. The senior struck out 5 and gave up 2 hits in 5 innings while going 3 of 4 from the plate with 3 runs batted in for the Lady Bears. Cameran Porter, Cally Sullivan and Livi Tyree all had three hits apiece in the win.