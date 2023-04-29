Saline County man pleads guilty to possessing pictures of 13-year-old girl in the shower

LITTLE ROCK -- A Saline County man indicted in March 2021 on one count each of production and possession of child pornography pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession in a plea deal that will likely result in a 10-year prison sentence, according to the terms of the plea agreement.

Jeffery Sanders, 27, of Traskwood, was arrested after an investigation that authorities said uncovered images of a 13-year-old girl taking a shower, unaware that she was being photographed.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the photos were found on a phone belonging to the daughter of Sanders' girlfriend, who told investigators that the photos had been pulled from Sanders' cellphone. On March 3, 2021, Sanders was indicted on one count of production of child pornography.

On Thursday, Sanders pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson to one count of possession of child pornography contained in a superseding information. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant said under the terms of the plea agreement, Sanders had agreed to a 10-year prison sentence in exchange for dismissal of the indictment against him, rather than risk conviction on the production count, which would expose Sanders to a mandatory minimum 15-year prison term.

"We're agreeing at sentencing to recommend 10 years even though that's going to be above the advisory guideline range," Bryant said.

Under U.S. sentencing guidelines, the advisory guideline range is calculated at time of sentencing using information gathered in part by a pre-sentence report that is compiled by the U.S. Probation Office.

Bryant said that on Jan. 5, 2021, a man contacted the Saline County sheriff's office to report he had located 27 images of his 13-year-old daughter on a phone belonging to the 21-year-old daughter of Sanders' girlfriend. The images showed the man's daughter standing in the bathroom taking a shower and apparently unaware she was being photographed.

Bryant said the woman told police the photos were originally taken on a phone belonging to her boyfriend, Sanders, and were later transferred to her phone.

Later that day, Bryant said, police contacted Sanders at his home. After he admitted to taking the photos of the 13-year-old girl, he was arrested, she said.

Bryant said Sanders told police that in late October 2020, his girlfriend's daughter accused him of cheating on her mother and went through his cellphone, locating a secure folder application she was able to break into using a downloaded mobile app to access the data. Once in the folder, Bryant said, she located over two dozen photos which she transferred to her own phone.

"Sanders advised law enforcement officers that he did not realize he took 27 photos," Bryant said. "In addition to the photos, Sanders also took videos ... Sanders stated he found it easier to take videos because he could set the phone up and go back to watching TV in the living room."

Bryant said Sanders admitted to recording videos of the girl on five separate occasions. She said Sanders' girlfriend's 21-year-old daughter told police she accessed the folder on Sanders' phone while he was asleep.

"She then woke Mr. Sanders up and questioned him about the photos. He could not give her a reason why he took the photos," Bryant said, adding that she told police she did not contact them about the matter, "in an attempt to protect him."

Following Bryant's recitation of the plea facts Wilson called Sanders to the bench.

"How do you plead?" he asked.

"Guilty, your Honor," Sanders replied.

"Is that because you are, in truth and in fact, guilty?" Wilson asked.

"Yes, sir," Sanders answered.

"Is what the prosecutor said accurate?" Wilson asked. "100%?"

"Yes, sir."

After Sanders' plea, Wilson set a sentencing date of July 26 at 2:30 p.m.