Sanders, Stromberg taken in 3rd round





FAYETTEVILLE -- One season at the University of Arkansas helped propel Drew Sanders into rare air when it comes to NFL Draft picks.

Sanders was taken with pick No. 67, the fourth selection in round 3 by the Denver Broncos on Friday night to become the highest Arkansas defender taken since end Jamaal Anderson went to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 pick in 2007.

Later in the third round, the Washington Commanders chose Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg with a compensatory pick at No. 97.

With the selections of Sanders and Stromberg, Arkansas had two players chosen within the first three rounds of the draft for the first time since running backs Darren McFadden (Little Rock) and Felix Jones were taken in the first round in 2008.

Sanders, one of the top-rated linebackers for the draft, was the fourth player at his position taken and the second selection in the draft by the Broncos, who did not have a first-round pick.

He extended the Razorbacks' streak to 28 consecutive NFL Drafts with at least one player taken.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had Sanders rated at one point as his top linebacker in the class.

"I thought he could be, at one point in time, a first-round pick," Kiper said on the ESPN2 broadcast. "The fact that you're getting him in the third round, early third round, one of the best picks of the draft so far is Drew Sanders."

Fellow ESPN analyst Louis Riddick had this to say of Sanders, "Yeah, he does a lot of things good. ... He doesn't really do anything great.

"As a pass rusher, I think he's better in the A and B gaps when they send him on cross dogs and really try to get him freed up on running backs on the interior. But he's smart. He runs to the football. He's tough and he's dependable."

Sanders had a huge impact in his one season with the Razorbacks, racking up a team-high 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, the highest total since Chris Smith had the same number in 2012.

He was the first Arkansas linebacker to earn first-team All-America status by the Associated Press since Ronnie Caveness in 1964. Sanders was the eighth Arkansas player to be on All-America teams chosen by each of the five major selectors.

Stromberg, a four-year starter with 44 career starts, won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as voted by SEC coaches after the 2022 season. The 6-3, 306-pounder from Tulsa had a season of eligibility remaining before declaring early for the draft.

Stromberg was the fourth Arkansas center taken in the draft since 2009, joining Jonathan Luigs (2009), Travis Swanson (2014) and Frank Ragnow (2018).

Sanders, also an early declarer, played as an edge rusher at Alabama but transferred after notching 24 tackles and one sack in 2021.

He prospered playing inside linebacker with Bumper Pool last fall at Arkansas and was the top-ranked linebacker in the draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

"He played in the middle and they also cut him loose some on the edge and let him rush the quarterback, which he did a really nice job of," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "He's a slippery blitzer, but why you're drafting him is for what he can do in coverage with that size he has, matching him up with tight ends. I think that's going to be a role for him on this Denver defense."

Kiper pointed out that Sanders doesn't have super long arms, but added, "at 6-4 he's going to get up there and he's going to bat passes down. He's going to break up passes. He's going to disrupt throwing lanes. He excelled this year at getting to the quarterback.

"He has a very good burst into the backfield. He has powerful hands to take on blocks. Chased down ball carriers sideline to sideline.

Sanders' selection was announced by DeMarcus Ware, a Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 selection who spent the last three seasons of his career (2005-2016) with the Broncos after nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sanders spent the draft at his parents home in Denton, Texas, surrounded by family and friends.

A five-star multi-positional athlete at Ryan High School in Denton, he was timed at 10.9 seconds in the 100 meters and was part of Alabama's signing class in the 2019-20 cycle.

He was the first Arkansas linebacker drafted since Dre Greenlaw was taken in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, and the highest-drafted Arkansas linebacker since Quinton Caver was taken 55th in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001. Sanders was also the first Razorback taken by the Broncos since defensive lineman McTelvin Agim with the 95th pick of the third round in 2020.

The final four rounds of the NFL Draft start today at 11 a.m. from Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., when round four gets underway.

Former Arkansas receivers Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood, the linebacker Pool, and offensive lineman Dalton Wagner are among the Hogs other draft hopefuls.

Former Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans and former Arkansas State offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes also hope to hear their names called in the draft.









Gallery: 2023 NFL Draft, day 2







