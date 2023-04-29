Sections
Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:14 a.m.

High school scores

Friday

Baseball

Armorel 10, Hillcrest 0

Benton 11, Pine Bluff 1

Booneville 7, Paris 5

Cabot 4, Bryant 0

Central Ark. Christian 8, Baptist Prep 2

Clarksville 11, Ozark 10

Conway 11, Litte Rock Central 0

Conway St. Joseph 12, Guy-Perkins 0

Crossett 7, Star City 6

Dumas 13, Dollarway 9

Drew Central 7, DeWitt 2

El Dorado 10, Hot Springs 0

Elkins 15, Flippin 0

Fayetteville 4, Siloam Springs 1

Fouke 10, Jessieville 0

Gravette 12, Farmington 10

Gravette 3, Shiloh Christian 1

Greenland 16, Yellville-Summit 3

Harding Academy 21, Bald Knob 1

Harding Academy 10, Rose Bud 0

Jacksonville 7, Bauxite 3

Lavaca 5, Mountainburg 1

Little Rock Catholic 11, Little Rock Southwest 2

Mansfield 6, Hector 1

Mansfield 7, Lavaca 6

McCrory 13, England 2

Melbourne 4, Tuckerman 3

Monticello 7, Stuttgart 0

Morrilton 14, Pottsville 6

Mountain Home 2, Fair Grove, Mo. 1

Nashville 6, Ashdown 3

Ozark Catholic 3, County Line 2

Prescott 3, Glen Rose 2

Rector 5, Buffalo Island Central 3

Rison 2, Gurdon 0

Riverside 4, Bay 2

Rose Bud 4, Pangburn 2

Scranton 10, Mulberry 0

Scranton 12, Ozark Catholic 2

Sloan-Hendrix 8, Cedar Ridge 3

Smackover 5, Lake Village 0

South Side Bee Branch 11, Quitman 1

Taylor 10, Bearden 0

Texarkana 7, White Hall 0

Viola 7, Calico Rock 6

Viola 6, West Side Greers Ferry 3

West Side Greers Ferry 8, Norfork 7

Woodlawn 12, Junction City 0

Softball

Ashdown 10, Nashville 4

Baptist Prep 6, Mayflower 5

Benton 15, Pine Bluff 0

Bentonville West 13, Fort Smith Northside 3

Bradley 22-15, Emerson 2-0

Brookland 12, Pocahontas 4

Calico Rock 8, Shirley 7

Charleston 6, Cossator River 3

Concord 13, Calico Rock 1

Concord 10, Viola 7

Conway 15, Little Rock Central 0

Des Arc 10, Palestine-Wheatley 0

DeWitt 11, Drew Central 0

El Dorado 18, Hot Springs 5

Farmington 8, Gentry 5

Gravette 8, Pea Ridge 5

Greene Co. Tech 17, Jonesboro 0

Hackett 12, Booneville 2

Harding Academy 10, Bald Knob 0

Hazen 3, Carlisle 1

Hermitage 10, Lafayette County 9

Lamar 6, Atkins 3

Lavaca 9, Magazine 8

Lincoln 13, Flippin 3

Little Rock Christian 16, Joe T. Robinson 0

Magnolia 15, De Queen 0

Melbourne 16, Salem 3

Mena 6, Pottsville 0

Mount St. Mary 18, Little Rock Southwest 1

Nemo Vista 12, Guy-Perkins 2

Pangburn 10, Rose Bud 0

Pangburn 4, Harding Academy 1

Prescott 14, Jessieville 3

Rogers 6, Fort Smith Southside 1

Scranton 10, County Line 0

Sheridan 16, Hot Springs Lakeside 0

Springdale 19, Alma 1

Star City 2, Crossett 0

Taylor 16, Bearden 0

Tuckerman 9, Newport 0

Valley Springs 10, Elkins 0

White Hall 11, Texarkana 2

Woodlawn 6, Junction City 5

Soccer

Boys

Bentonville 2, Fort Smith Northside 1

Brookland 1, Joe T. Robinson 0

Bryant 2, Cabot 0

Dardanelle 7, Gentry 1

Decatur 9, Bergman 0

Episcopal Collegiate 5, Baptist Prep 1

Haas Hall Bentonville 2, Thaden 1

Harding Academy 2, Wynne 1

Hot Springs 2, El Dorado 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 2, Sheridan 0

Jonesboro 2, North Little Rock 2, tie

Little Rock Catholic 3, Little Rock Southwest 0

Little Rock Christian 0, Vilonia 0, tie

Russellville 3, Siloam Springs 0

Searcy 4, Paragould 0

Springdale 5, Rogers 0

Subiaco Academy 3, Danville 1

Valley View 1, Marion 0

Van Buren 4, Harrison 0

Girls

Batesville 5, West Memphis 1

Bryant 8, Cabot 0

Conway St. Joseph 1, Conway Christian 0

El Dorado 8, Hot Springs 0

Fayetteville 4, Rogers Heritage 1

Greenwood 2, Mountain Home 0

Harding Academy 9, Wynne 0

Harrison 7, Van Buren 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 6, Sheridan 0

Little Rock Central 1, Conway 0

Little Rock Christian 8, Vilonia 0

Mount St. Mary 11, Little Rock Southwest 0

North Little Rock 3, Jonesboro 1

Rogers 4, Springdale 3

Siloam Springs 1, Russellville 0

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Fort Smith Southside 2

Valley View 8, Marion 0

Scores

