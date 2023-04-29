High school scores
Friday
Baseball
Armorel 10, Hillcrest 0
Benton 11, Pine Bluff 1
Booneville 7, Paris 5
Cabot 4, Bryant 0
Central Ark. Christian 8, Baptist Prep 2
Clarksville 11, Ozark 10
Conway 11, Litte Rock Central 0
Conway St. Joseph 12, Guy-Perkins 0
Crossett 7, Star City 6
Dumas 13, Dollarway 9
Drew Central 7, DeWitt 2
El Dorado 10, Hot Springs 0
Elkins 15, Flippin 0
Fayetteville 4, Siloam Springs 1
Fouke 10, Jessieville 0
Gravette 12, Farmington 10
Gravette 3, Shiloh Christian 1
Greenland 16, Yellville-Summit 3
Harding Academy 21, Bald Knob 1
Harding Academy 10, Rose Bud 0
Jacksonville 7, Bauxite 3
Lavaca 5, Mountainburg 1
Little Rock Catholic 11, Little Rock Southwest 2
Mansfield 6, Hector 1
Mansfield 7, Lavaca 6
McCrory 13, England 2
Melbourne 4, Tuckerman 3
Monticello 7, Stuttgart 0
Morrilton 14, Pottsville 6
Mountain Home 2, Fair Grove, Mo. 1
Nashville 6, Ashdown 3
Ozark Catholic 3, County Line 2
Prescott 3, Glen Rose 2
Rector 5, Buffalo Island Central 3
Rison 2, Gurdon 0
Riverside 4, Bay 2
Rose Bud 4, Pangburn 2
Scranton 10, Mulberry 0
Scranton 12, Ozark Catholic 2
Sloan-Hendrix 8, Cedar Ridge 3
Smackover 5, Lake Village 0
South Side Bee Branch 11, Quitman 1
Taylor 10, Bearden 0
Texarkana 7, White Hall 0
Viola 7, Calico Rock 6
Viola 6, West Side Greers Ferry 3
West Side Greers Ferry 8, Norfork 7
Woodlawn 12, Junction City 0
Softball
Ashdown 10, Nashville 4
Baptist Prep 6, Mayflower 5
Benton 15, Pine Bluff 0
Bentonville West 13, Fort Smith Northside 3
Bradley 22-15, Emerson 2-0
Brookland 12, Pocahontas 4
Calico Rock 8, Shirley 7
Charleston 6, Cossator River 3
Concord 13, Calico Rock 1
Concord 10, Viola 7
Conway 15, Little Rock Central 0
Des Arc 10, Palestine-Wheatley 0
DeWitt 11, Drew Central 0
El Dorado 18, Hot Springs 5
Farmington 8, Gentry 5
Gravette 8, Pea Ridge 5
Greene Co. Tech 17, Jonesboro 0
Hackett 12, Booneville 2
Harding Academy 10, Bald Knob 0
Hazen 3, Carlisle 1
Hermitage 10, Lafayette County 9
Lamar 6, Atkins 3
Lavaca 9, Magazine 8
Lincoln 13, Flippin 3
Little Rock Christian 16, Joe T. Robinson 0
Magnolia 15, De Queen 0
Melbourne 16, Salem 3
Mena 6, Pottsville 0
Mount St. Mary 18, Little Rock Southwest 1
Nemo Vista 12, Guy-Perkins 2
Pangburn 10, Rose Bud 0
Pangburn 4, Harding Academy 1
Prescott 14, Jessieville 3
Rogers 6, Fort Smith Southside 1
Scranton 10, County Line 0
Sheridan 16, Hot Springs Lakeside 0
Springdale 19, Alma 1
Star City 2, Crossett 0
Taylor 16, Bearden 0
Tuckerman 9, Newport 0
Valley Springs 10, Elkins 0
White Hall 11, Texarkana 2
Woodlawn 6, Junction City 5
Soccer
Boys
Bentonville 2, Fort Smith Northside 1
Brookland 1, Joe T. Robinson 0
Bryant 2, Cabot 0
Dardanelle 7, Gentry 1
Decatur 9, Bergman 0
Episcopal Collegiate 5, Baptist Prep 1
Haas Hall Bentonville 2, Thaden 1
Harding Academy 2, Wynne 1
Hot Springs 2, El Dorado 0
Hot Springs Lakeside 2, Sheridan 0
Jonesboro 2, North Little Rock 2, tie
Little Rock Catholic 3, Little Rock Southwest 0
Little Rock Christian 0, Vilonia 0, tie
Russellville 3, Siloam Springs 0
Searcy 4, Paragould 0
Springdale 5, Rogers 0
Subiaco Academy 3, Danville 1
Valley View 1, Marion 0
Van Buren 4, Harrison 0
Girls
Batesville 5, West Memphis 1
Bryant 8, Cabot 0
Conway St. Joseph 1, Conway Christian 0
El Dorado 8, Hot Springs 0
Fayetteville 4, Rogers Heritage 1
Greenwood 2, Mountain Home 0
Harding Academy 9, Wynne 0
Harrison 7, Van Buren 0
Hot Springs Lakeside 6, Sheridan 0
Little Rock Central 1, Conway 0
Little Rock Christian 8, Vilonia 0
Mount St. Mary 11, Little Rock Southwest 0
North Little Rock 3, Jonesboro 1
Rogers 4, Springdale 3
Siloam Springs 1, Russellville 0
Springdale Har-Ber 3, Fort Smith Southside 2
Valley View 8, Marion 0