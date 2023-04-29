SOUTHERN MISS 12, ARKANSAS STATE 1

Ten runs in the first three innings blew things open for Southern Mississippi as the Golden Eagles routed Arkansas State in a series opener at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday night.

Southern Mississippi (26-15, 12-7 Sun Belt Conference) put its first four men on base, scoring runs on a Slade Wilks single and a Christopher Sargent triple. A sacrifice fly and a Rodrigo Montenegro single made it 5-0 for the Golden Eagles and ended the night for Hunter Draper after just one inning.

ASU (15-23, 5-12) used seven different pitchers, none logging more than six outs apiece. Brandon Hager brought in the lone run of the night for the Red Wolves, scoring Blake Burris on an RBI double in the sixth.