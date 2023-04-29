Stastny scores in overtime, lifts ‘Canes into 2nd round

NEW YORK -- Paul Stastny scored 6:01 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Friday night in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sebastian Aho tied it midway through the third period for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots while making his first start of the postseason.

Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin finished with 39 saves. New York was eliminated in the first round for the first time in its last five trips to the postseason.

The Hurricanes advanced to face the winner of the series between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils. The Devils lead 3-2 heading into Game 6 tonight.

Derek Stepan started the winning sequence in overtime when he intercepted Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech's clearing pass. Stepan skated up and passed to Stastny, who fired a sharp-angle shot from the goal line that deflected off Sorokin's left pad and between his legs.

It was Stastny's third career overtime playoff winner.

After getting outshot in each of the first two periods, the Hurricanes had a 19-5 edge in the third and tied the score midway through the period.

Sorokin denied a backhand shot by Jesse Puljujarvi 2:13 into the third to keep the Hurricanes off the scoreboard. At the other end, Andersen saved a shot by Casey Cizikas less than 10 seconds later. Sorokin also had a nice glove save on Jordan Martinook at 8:17.

Aho scored from the left doorstep at 9:24 as he knocked the puck down out of the air with his glove and knocked it past Sorokin. It was his fourth goal of the series.

The Islanders outshot the Hurricanes 17-11 in a scoreless second period that saw both sides have plenty of scoring chances.

Sorokin gloved Brady Skjei's point shot 1:03 into the second period. Andersen then gloved a shot from between the circles by Brock Nelson four minutes later.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi nearly tied it for Carolina, but his shot hit off the crossbar at 7:48. The Islanders then had sustained pressure in the offensive zone around the middle of the period, with Andersen stopping attempts by Scott Mayfield and Cizikas less than 20 seconds apart.

The UBS Arena crowd erupted in boos when Aho knocked down New York defenseman Sebastian Aho with 3 1/2 minutes left in the middle period, earning an interference penalty. The Islanders managed three shots on goal during the power play.

New York outshot Carolina 11-8 in the first period, and had the better scoring opportunities.

The Hurricanes went 7 1/2 minutes between their first two shots on goal, from Martin Necas' attempt from the left circle 1:03 into the game to Brett Pesce's shot from the right point at 8:31.

The Islanders got on the scoreboard when they took advantage of a Hurricanes turnover in the neutral zone. Clutterbuck got pass from Ryan Pulock, skated up the right side and fired a shot from the right circle past Andersen at 9:20 for his first goal of the series.

PANTHERS 7, BRUINS 5

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Eetu Luostarinen put Florida ahead to stay with 5:38 left in what was a crazed third period, and the Panthers forced a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference first-round series by beating Boston.

Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour, Zac Dalpe and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers, who got 30 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Reinhart capped it with an empty-netter with 28 seconds left -- the seventh and final goal of the third period, four of those scores by Florida.

Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak each scored twice for Boston, which got four assists from Brad Marchand and 26 saves from Linus Ullmark. Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins.

The team with the best regular-season record in NHL history took one-goal leads on two separate occasions in the third period -- and couldn't hold either one of them. Now, they face a Game 7 on Sunday just to get into the second round against a Florida team that has already staved off elimination twice.

Not even three power-play goals and one short-handed tally was enough to give Boston a win, either.

The game started along the exact sequence that Game 5 in Boston did on Wednesday night: Florida took a 1-0 lead, Boston tied it, Florida took a 2-1 lead, Boston tied it, Florida took a 3-2 lead, Boston tied it.

Evidently, that's when the teams decided a repeat performance was boring.

They combined for four goals in a span of 6:56 -- this time, with the Panthers answering the Bruins.

STARS 4, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Roope Hintz got Dallas going early, Jake Oettinger stonewalled his home-state team again and the Stars eliminated the Wild in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment scored in the second period when a burst by the Stars -- smelling the Western Conference semifinals and swooping in for the finish -- outshot the Wild 18-5. Max Domi closed it out with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars.

Oettinger was bidding for his second shutout of the series before Freddy Gaudreau scored for the Wild with 7:07 left.

Hintz's first-period goal was his fifth of the series.





NHL playoffs glance

All times Central

FIRST ROUND

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Carolina 2, NY Islanders 1, OT

Carolina wins series 4-2.

Florida 7, Boston 5

Series tied 3-3.

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Dallas wins series 4-2.

Colorado at Seattle, (n)

Seattle leads series 3-2.

TODAY’S GAMES

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto leads series 3-2.

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey leads series 3-2.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Edmonton leads series 3-2.





Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of Game 6 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) looks to pass the puck away from New York Islanders' Alexander Romanov (28) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) and teammate Brady Skjei (76) protect their net from New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, right, stops a shot by Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast, left, as Islanders' Alexander Romanov, center, defends during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) and teammate Shayne Gostisbehere (41) react after New York Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck scored a goal during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) stops a shot during the first period of Game 6 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen stops a New York Islanders shot during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) is defended by Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

