State sports brief

TENNIS

Clary named new UA coach

Tucker Clary was promoted to head coach of the University of Arkansas women’s tennis program Friday.

Clary, 28, has been an assistant for the Razorbacks since December 2021 and served as the acting coach since Cristina Sanchez-Quintanar resigned for personal reasons April 6.

Clary led Arkansas to a 6-1 victory over then-No. 12 Auburn the following day, part of a three-match win streak to end the regular season. The Razorbacks lost to LSU in their first match at the SEC Tournament on their home court.

“In his time with our program, Tucker has demonstrated his ability to connect and communicate effectively with our student-athletes while helping elevate their play on the court,” Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement announcing the hire. “His knowledge of the game and his commitment to assisting our women’s tennis student-athletes in reaching their potential has been instrumental in the successful steps we have taken in our program in the past two seasons.

“Most recently, Tucker stepped in as acting head coach during a time of transition in our program. His leadership, even within a competitive SEC season, helped steady the program during that transition while also positioning us for a potential second-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.” Teams will be chosen for the national tournament Monday. With a 12-11 overall record and 6-8 SEC record, Arkansas has a chance to be selected. The Razorbacks were 6-4 under Clary, all against SEC teams.

Clary spent the 2021 season as a volunteer coach at Texas Tech. He previously assisted at University of Saint Katherine, an NAIA school in California, following a four-year playing career at Bethany (Kan.) College where he qualified for the NAIA national tournament three times.

— Matt Jones