State’s schools to see new degrees

ARKADELPHIA -- The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved several new degree offerings at the state's colleges and universities on Friday, including a 100% online degree in organizational leadership.

Arkansas Tech University is adding a Master of Arts and graduate certificate in Organizational Development and Learning online, effective this fall, which will "provide graduate level instruction in training and organizational development, organizational management and leadership, globalization and diversity, project management, organizational change, budgeting, implementation, and assessment of organizational development programs," according to Mason Campbell, Arkansas Division of Higher Education chief academic officer and the division's de facto interim director.

Building on ATU's current offerings, there is no current need for additional faculty, facilities, or revenue in order to offer this proposed program -- which the university predicts will enroll 15 students in its first year -- and because it's online, it'll attract "working professionals who must balance academic work with other obligations."

The program will develop effective leaders at all organizational levels, and those interested in it will be from myriad sectors, said Sandy Smith, department head and professor of Emergency Management at ATU. The program's design is innovative, collaborative, flexible, and efficient -- there's no similar existing degree in the nation -- and it fits with ATU's strategic plan.

Jim Carr, a Higher Education Coordinating Board member, said he had "no problem" with this program being created, and he particularly appreciated that there were no new costs anticipated for it.

Phillips Community College

Also approved was an Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, effective this fall.

The program "will teach students to collaborate and work under the supervision of a registered occupational therapist. Upon passing the licensure exam, graduates will practice as Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants," according to Campbell. The college received a Title III grant that will cover program costs for the first three years.

In the first year, the college plans to hire a full-time instructor and four adjunct instructors, adding a second full-time instructor in the second year, according to Campbell. Occupational Therapy Assistant is listed as a high-demand occupation, according to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, and the statewide mean of the annual salary for an Occupational Therapy Assistant is $67,490 at the associate degree level.

Employment in this field is projected to grow by 25% by 2031, according to the Occupational Outlook Handbook. Only four public institutions in the state offer Occupational Therapy Assistant education, none of those within 100 miles of Helena-West Helena, and the school predicts 10 enrollees in the first year.

That 25% anticipated growth is a much-faster rate than most occupations, and this program meets workforce needs, so job placement will be high, said Debby King, the college's chief academic officer and vice chancellor for instruction. Nearly two-thirds of the college's students are females -- many of whom are single mothers -- and the high earnings potential for OTAs can make a true impact on their lives.

South Arkansas Community College

The board also approved certificates of proficiency and technical certificate in Forestry Technology, effective this fall, at South Arkansas Community College.

The program will provide training and hands-on experience for students interested in working in the Forestry Industry, and more than half of land in the state is designated as "forested," according to the state Division of Higher Education. "This program will produce a talent pipeline of well-trained workers to fill high-demand, entry to middle-skill positions of which there is an immediate need in the region and across the country."

A full-time program director -- who will also serve as lead instructor -- will be hired, and "adjunct faculty will be brought in to teach other program courses in order to expose students to faculty with a variety of professional experiences," according to Campbell. "Start-up program supplies and small equipment will be provided by a grant awarded for the program development under the Office of Skills Development," and the college projects 10 enrollees in the first year.

The college has a "unique background in technical training" and in preparing students for technical fields, said Stephanie Tully-Dartez, the college's vice president for academic affairs. "We also have management of a state park" and boast 30 acres of forest nearby that can function as a laboratory.

Local employers have already committed to internships for students in this program and to sending incumbent workers to it -- "the need is great" in this industry -- so there should be no issues with enrollment, she said. Students should also be able to begin work -- and continue working in the industry -- while they complete the program.

Pulaski Tech

The coordinating board approved a technical certificate in Electrical Lineworker Technology at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College -- which will be a for-credit offering of UA-PTC's non-credit lineworker program, High Voltage Lineman Training Academy (H-VOLT) -- effective this fall.

External funding for the H-VOLT Academy ceases June 30, but the college would like to transition the non-credit program into a for-credit offering while retaining the quality and integrity of the program. UA-PTC will absorb operating costs, according to the Higher Education division. "Needs in industry have not waned since 2018, and moving the existing non-credit program to credit will allow UA-PTC to continue addressing the needs of industry."

The Electrical Lineworker Technology Program is applicable to several careers, including Electrical Powerline Worker, Electrical Powerline Installers, and Electrical Powerline Repairs, but best corresponds to Power Line Installers and Repairer, according to Campbell. The non-credit program currently has a 92% graduation rate and a 93% employment rate, with similar results expected from the for-credit Technical Certificate in Electrical Lineworker Technology program, and the college expects 30 enrollees in the first year.

"We've already graduated seven cohorts," with an average of 14 people in each, said Anna Hunt, UA-PTC's interim provost. "We want to continue that success."