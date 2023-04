1. A container with straight sides.

2. A gas that all animals need to breathe.

3. Reynard.

4. Domesticated bovine mammals.

5. A pugilist.

6. Drunk.

7. A sturdy, low shoe that laces over the instep.

8. Very rude, offensive or unpleasant.

9. "Giant shrimp," for example.

ANSWERS

1. Box

2. Oxygen

3. Fox

4. Oxen

5. Boxer

6. Intoxicated

7. Oxford

8. Obnoxious

9. Oxymoron