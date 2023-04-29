SWAC BASEBALL SOUTHERN 10, UAPB 1

SWAC

SOUTHERN 10, UAPB 1

Justin Wiley delivered in a major way for Southern on Friday.

The senior shortstop went 3 for 4 with 5 runs batted in as the Jaguars blasted the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex in Pine Bluff.

Nava Sanchez drove in two runs while J.J. Rollon and Jah'li Hendricks both scored twice for Southern (15-22, 11-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped a three-game losing streak by taking the series opener. The Jaguars never trailed and led 5-1 before a three-run seventh inning allowed them to separate themselves even further.

Isaiah Cohens had two hits for UAPB (12-27, 4-15), which lost to Southern for the fourth consecutive time. The defeat was also the Golden Lions' seventh in their past eight games. Brandon Little allowed 6 hits and struck out 3 in 5 innings in taking the loss.