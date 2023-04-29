Three women accused of prostitution at Crawford County massage parlors

VAN BUREN -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office arrested three women in connection with prostitution at three massage parlors in Crawford County.

Deputies searched L&L Asian Massage and JM Reflexology in Van Buren and JM Foot Spa in Alma on Thursday afternoon.

Lulu Pan, 41; Lihua Yu, 43; and Meifang Hong, 59, are charged with criminal use of property or money laundering, criminal proceeds and prostitution. All are misdemeanor charges.

Sheriff Daniel Perry said the investigation started about three months ago.

"We had some complaints from just people in the community about it, and that caused us to open up an investigation. At that point we basically conducted some undercover operations," Perry said.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page thanked the other agencies for assisting in the operation and noted the investigation is ongoing.