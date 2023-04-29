Sections
Opinion

TOOLS & TOYS: Thyme & Sage Kitchen Towel Set, HandsOn Gardening Gloves

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Thyme & Sage Kitchen Towel Set & HandsOn Gardening Gloves


Thyme & Sage Kitchen Towel Set

What's to love: The colorful and stylish 100% cotton towels come in a set of three, each with a different kitchen purpose.

What does it do: The Cleaner is a fluffy, thirsty towel made for absorbing moisture such as soaking up spills, wiping counters or drying hands. The Cook, a thinner towel can be used to cover dough, wring out veggies or line bread baskets. The waffle textured Multi-tasker can be used for wiping hands or drying glassware. Each towel is 20-by-30 inches, numbered and has a loop for hanging. A set sells for $36. Visit thymeandsage.com to see styles and color available.

HandsOn Gardening Gloves

What's to love: Durable, flexible gardening gloves with rubber nodules on fingers and palms for gripping, hand digging and other yard work, with a cut-resistant liner providing extra safety.

What does it do: The gloves may be used wet or dry and have an adjustable strap at the wrist to keep out dirt and keep the gloves in place. The black gloves are available in medium or large and sell for $24.99. For more information, visit handsongloves.com.


