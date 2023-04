Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Mark Brannan, 34, of 336 N. Laser Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Brannan was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Derrick Murphree, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Murphree was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.