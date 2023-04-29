Vote 'No' on tax

Editor, The Commercial:

About this time each year we anxiously await our tax return. Could be a few hundred dollars, maybe more. It's an opportunity for an out-of-budget spend to look forward to after scraping by the year to make ends meet.

I recently heard a proponent of the Go-Forward(?) tax say, it's only a penny. Well, let's not lose sight that it is your penny being referred to. Easy come, easy go? I don't think so! Let's say the average income of a Pine Bluff resident is $30,000. That penny amounts to $300 over a year's time.

Now back to my original scenario about looking forward to that income tax return. By defeating the misdirected penny proposed being taken from you, you will be rewarded with a $300 tax return made in 52 installments of over $5/wk.

Over the past 20+ years, presidents Bush, Obama, Trump and even Biden have enacted tax cuts to stimulate the economy, most recently through Economic Impact Payments and Recovery Rebate Credit to name a few.

Not one stimulus package has been enacted to increase taxes. One just isn't likely to associate stimulus with higher taxes. Well excuse me, I stand corrected -- GFPB does.

Also in the news this year is Arkansas income taxes being reduced again to help return dollars to our hard working friends and family and to help compete with neighboring states.

Here at home, specifics have been mentioned that things just wouldn't have gotten done without the help of the initial tax which was approved in 2017. Welllllll, maybe, maybe not. We have a burned out fast food operation on 28th street that has been an eye sore and unsightly mess in our city for too long (since last year). Thoughts?

Pine Bluff has a lot of harnessed assets to share with our neighbors through economic growth and the power of education. Vote to hang onto your money so as to stimulate and by voting No to the misdirected cluster called GFPB.

Mike Lankford,

Pine Bluff