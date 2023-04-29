Washington County hires Elkins man to be first communications director

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County government will present a new face to the public with the hiring of Tad Sours as the county's first director of communications.

Sours, 42, a resident of Elkins, moved to Fayetteville in 1998 and has lived in Washington County since then, with the exception of one year spent working abroad.

Sours graduated from the University of Arkansas with a master's degree in geography in 2005. From 2019 to 2023 he worked as director of people and culture, doing work in human relations, for Avid Holdings in Fayetteville and for 10 years before that was a social sciences teacher at Haas Hall Academy. From 2003 to 2008 he was a manager at The Gypsy on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. He began work with Washington County on Wednesday.

Sours said while he enjoyed working in business, he missed the service aspect of his time spent teaching. He said he thought working for government could provide that same satisfaction.

"I missed serving people," he said. "That was my biggest thing about leaving teaching. I wanted to go back into a job where I was helping people."

Sours said he sees his roles as working to facilitate communication between all aspects of county government and the public. He said he wants to expand the county's social media presence and provide information to parts of county government that are often overlooked, citing the county library system as an example.

"I've never seen people who are so happy with their jobs and who provide such a great service," he said. "At the Elkins Public Library you can rent a fishing pole. That's so cool."

County Judge Patrick Deakins said he sees Sours' role as working with all of the county's elected officials and departments to better communicate among themselves and with the public. He said the office will provide information on emergency situations and about ongoing county projects and services.

"Obviously he will highlight the challenges we face but also the great work we're doing," Deakins said.

Mac Mayfield of Fayetteville has run for a seat on the Quorum Court and frequently speaks at county meetings, often raising questions about county government and decisions being made. Mayfield said he hopes the new office will improve communications between the government and the public.

"I think we're all really interested in transparency in our county government," Mayfield said. "If this position helps promote that it will be a good thing. We need that. We need more of that."