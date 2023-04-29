Washington County judge seeks data on court system; information needed to support changes

FAYETTEVILLE -- County Judge Patrick Deakins on Thursday asked representatives of the county's courts and law enforcement agencies to explain why court cases may linger in the judicial system for months or even years at a time.

Deakins spoke to the county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee at the group's monthly meeting for April. He said the group has begun gathering data on the court system, but he has questions about how the information was gathered and what the numbers might mean.

"We're in the infancy stages of these metrics," Deakins said. "What are they telling us?"

Washington County formed its Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee after a 2019 study recommended such a group be formed to study alternatives to building more jail space. The committee includes law enforcement representatives, judges, prosecutors, public defenders, mental health professionals and some community representatives.

The group has been considering programs such as a mental health court, modeled after the state's drug court program, and expanded pretrial services meant to keep people out of jail while awaiting trial. The pretrial services would help people meet their obligations to appear in court and assist them in finding transportation, housing, food and employment and other services they may need.

Washington County's justices of the peace have approved $19.8 million for a covid-related expansion of the Detention Center. That project is still in the design stage after early bids exceeded the county's estimated cost. Voters rejected a much larger expansion that was put to a vote at the general election in November.

At Thursday's meeting, Deakins raised questions about some of the numbers in a report made to the committee by Drew Smith, hired by the county to coordinate the group's efforts.

Deakins said he didn't understand the numbers on continuances for court cases and numbers for open cases, dispositions and new cases in the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Committee members said there are many factors, some outside the county's control, contributing to continuances or delays in cases being resolved. Both Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett and representatives from the Public Defender's Office said drug cases and cases involving mental evaluations are subject to delays because the state agencies involved, the State Crime Lab and the State Hospital, are understaffed. Representatives of both offices also agreed the normal workload of interviewing witnesses and conducting discovery in criminal cases can contribute to delays in more complicated ones.

Durrett said people with no direct experience in the judicial system may be "comparing it to CSI where you collect something and get the results in 24 hours."

"It's going to take some time," he said.

Blake Chancellor, with the Public Defender's Office, said the number of high-profile felony cases can also cause delays that aren't explained by the numbers of cases being reported.

"How many rape cases were filed?" he said. "How many murder cases? How many capital murder cases? Those cases take more time."

When asked by Deakins if the committee could report on the reasons for cases being continued, Durrett said the information isn't always available. There are specific forms to be used in cases where a continuance is requested for a mental evaluation or because evidence has been sent to the State Crime Lab, he said.

Otherwise, he said, court records don't show why a continuance is requested. Durrett said he would ask his office to try to compile more detailed information showing the numbers of continuances for mental evaluations and testing.

The committee also discussed a plan to adapt the failure to appear clinics the county has been holding quarterly to a program that can be used to get jail detainees released more quickly.

The clinics give people with arrest warrants for failing to appear in court a chance to resolve those by a plea arrangement or rescheduling a court date without being arrested. Sheriff Jay Cantrell said a similar program could identify detainees being held on low-level, nonviolent felony charges who might have their cases expedited so they can be released. The group is working on implementing the program some time in June.