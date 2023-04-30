The nation in brief: U.S., Canada to share smuggling data

U.S., Canada to share smuggling data





OTTAWA, Ontario -- Canada and the United States have agreed to share more information about the smuggling of guns and drugs across the border, and pledged to review recent incidents of migrants dying along the border.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Ottawa on Friday signed four new or updated agreements with Washington that allow the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency to exchange more data with their U.S. counterparts.

Officials gave few details as to what had materially changed. But Mendicino said the agreements will allow Canada to go after ghost guns in particular, referring to untracked, privately manufactured firearms often used by gangs.

The announcement was made during the Cross Border Crime Forum, which was attended by Mendicino, Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The agreements are aimed at helping stem the flow of opioids such as fentanyl. Garland said authorities will track the ingredients used to create the deadly drug and the flow of its components from China.

"It means more joint investigations into gun smuggling and trafficking," Mendicino said.

Mayorkas said, "It's all about meeting the moment, meeting the changes that occur and addressing them in real time -- sharing actionable, relevant information in real time.″

A statement said law enforcement on both sides of the border would be trained to have a shared understanding of both nations' privacy laws.

The four leaders also pledged to review recent incidents of migrants dying along the border, pledging to hold people smugglers accountable and crack down on irregular migration using sensors, personnel and timely information.





Bill to clear path for DeSantis run

Republican Ron DeSantis would not have to resign as Florida governor in order to run for president under a bill given final approval Friday by the GOP-dominated state Legislature.

The measure, attached to an elections bill, would carve out an exemption to Florida law requiring anyone seeking office to resign from one they already hold after qualifying as a candidate. Only an officeholder running for U.S. president or vice president would not have to resign.

Supporters portrayed the bill as purely a clarification and not intended specifically for DeSantis, who has not yet announced a presidential bid but is widely expected to declare his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the coming weeks.

The bill passed the state House 76-34 along party lines and now goes to DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.

"It is an individual office that is unique. It is the chief executive of our country," GOP Rep. Ralph Massullo said during House debate. "This isn't just for our governor, it's for anyone in politics."

Democrats called the effort a cynical attempt to clear the way for DeSantis to run while remaining governor. His current term in Tallahassee would end in January 2027.

"We in this body are doing the governor's bidding," said Rep. Angela Nixon, a Democrat. "He needs to resign to run if he wants to run for president, period. Last time I checked, being governor is a full-time job. Running for president takes a lot of work."

N.C. officer, wife found shot to death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home after the officer failed to show up for work Friday night, authorities said.

State agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said.

Officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez was supposed to start work at 6 p.m. after several days off. When he didn't show up for his shift or answer his phone, supervisors went to his house and found the bodies, Braden said.

The chief said Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres, were both shot, but he did not say if their home appeared to be broken into or give any other details about their deaths.

Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez was retired from the military and had been a Fayetteville officer for almost two years, Braden said.

Since Tavarez-Rodriguez was a police officer, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, he said.

Gunshot grazes teacher in Tennessee





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- A Tennessee teacher was grazed when a gun discharged in a high school classroom, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

It appears the gun was in a student's backpack when it discharged in a classroom at West High School on Friday and the teacher was grazed by either the bullet or a fragment, Knoxville Police said.

"The student is in custody and the gun is accounted for," police said.

West High was placed on lockdown before students were dismissed for the day at 12:30 p.m., Knox County Schools said.



