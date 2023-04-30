2 tabbed to oversee section

A new face as well as a familiar voice are set to move to the forefront of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s sports department.

Tristan Jackson, a 2022 Indiana University graduate, has been named the deputy sports editor, while Steve Rogers was tabbed as assistant sports editor.

Jackson, who started as a copy editor and page designer when he joined the Democrat-Gazette in June 2022, served as a wrestling, soccer and basketball reporter for the Indiana Daily Student — an independent publication for his college alma mater in Bloomington, Ind. He also spent time as the newspaper’s sports editor in 2021, in addition to stints as the editor-in-chief, creative director and design editor.

Jackson interned at the Herald-Times in Bloomington and represented Indiana’s media school as an ambassador.

Rogers, a Henderson State University graduate, began his career in 1988 as the sports editor for the Malvern Daily Record before serving in that same capacity at the Benton County Daily Record in Bentonville and the Northwest Arkansas Times in Fayetteville.

Rogers began working for the Democrat-Gazette in 1995, where he’s worked as a page designer, copy editor and motor sports reporter.

Both will report to Assistant Managing Editor Wally Hall.

According to Democrat-Gazette Managing Editor Alyson Hoge, the two moves will be beneficial in more ways than one.

“I’m very excited to have the combination of Tristan Jackson and Steve Rogers leading our sports department,” she said. “Tristan will boost our efforts to get sports news online and in social media, while Steve knows the traditions of our sports coverage and knows how much Arkansans love their sports.

“And Wally Hall, through his connections and his column, brings perspective to the table.”