4 NYC parking garages ordered shuttered after deadly collapse

NEW YORK -- After the deadly collapse of a parking structure in lower Manhattan, New York City building officials swept through dozens of parking garages and ordered four of them to immediately close because of structural defects that "deteriorated to the point where they were now posing an immediate threat to public safety."

Two of the parking garages have apartments above them -- a 25-story high-rise in downtown Manhattan and an eight-story building in Chinatown, but officials said the residential areas appear to be in no danger.

City officials directed the owners of the parking facilities to make immediate repairs to corroded concrete and other damage.

Inspections were launched soon after a three-story stand-alone parking structure, about a century old, imploded into shards of concrete and twisted metal April 18, crushing to death its manager.

"This work was done ... out of an abundance of caution," said Department of Buildings spokesperson Andrew Rudansky. "During our sweep of 78 parking structures, we found four locations where structural concerns necessitated areas of the buildings to be immediately vacated."

Last year, the city began mandating that parking structures be inspected by owners at least once every six years. The first wave of garages, from the southern tip of Manhattan to the lower Central Park area, have until the end of the year to complete their initial inspections.

The structure that collapsed earlier this month had not yet completed its required inspection, city officials said.

Why it collapsed is still under investigation but the building had been previously cited for various structural defects, including signs of corrosion in concrete called "spalling."

Two decades ago, city inspectors cited the property owner for failing to properly maintain the building, finding at the time that there were "cracks and defects" in the concrete. A more recent inspection in fall 2013 showed no further structural issues, building officials said.

Under the 25-story building in lower Manhattan, inspectors found concrete slabs "extensively corroded, with spalled concrete on the underside of two floor-slab ceilings."

As a result, more than half of the garage is now off-limits and its operators ordered to provide protected pathways in those places. But engineers found no need to vacate any residential areas of the building.

Because inspections of parking garages continue, officials said there could be more enforcement action to come. Meanwhile, crews continue clearing debris from the fallen structure.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has opened an investigation into the collapse.

An initial investigation by the building department noted that all three floors of the garage partially or completely collapsed. The garage's rear wall partially collapsed and the front facade bulged.