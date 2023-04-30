A 16-course menu commemorates the Titanic

Guests, many dressed in Edwardian costume, enjoyed tasting first-class dinner fare on April 14 at Last Night on the Titanic, featuring food served to passengers on the ship's last night. The event was held at UA-PTC Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management Institute.





The epicurean evening, featuring a 16-course menu, was hosted by the American Culinary Federation Central Arkansas Chefs Association and faculty and students of the culinary institute. Each course was prepared by a different chef and included items such as Oysters a la Russe, Roast Squab and Wilted Cress, Waldorf Pudding and Peaches in Chartreuse Jelly.

While attendees enjoyed the gourmet bites, they also could peruse information, menus, photos and other memorabilia from the White Star Line. Chef Robert Hall, vice president of the Central Arkansas Chefs Association, served as the evening's emcee. Chef Kevin Gee is president of the Association.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins