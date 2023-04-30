A Year From Now

Our big trip for 2024 will be The Colors of Provence river cruise on the AMA Waterways AMAKristina.





We have reserved the entire ship and registration is open. We sail from Lyon, France on April 25, 2024. Travelers will have the option to do a 3-day pre-tour in Paris, then ride a high speed train to Lyon to join the rest of the travelers. We board the ship on April 25 and start with a welcome dinner. The boat will stay in port for a full day in Lyon on April 26.





Lyon is the third largest city in France and home to Les Halles Market,





a large indoor food market with an international reputation. From Lyon we travel to Vienne,





an unassuming little city with a rich history and impressive Roman ruins. Next up is Tournon,





where we can take a private train ride through the countryside or pair chocolate with wine. In Avignon,





choose between historical tours, hunt for truffles or do a walking food tour. Our last town on the tour will be Arles,





considered one of the most beautiful cities in France, which is loaded with history, art and culture.

We depart the ship on May 2, with some of our travelers flying home, and others doing a post-tour to Nice and Monaco, while others are on to Barcelona.

Each day of the tour you will have a variety of options of tours, with bike, walking and bus tour options. You can always choose to explore the towns on your own. We all know France is known for their wine, and we will be going through areas famous for Beaujolais and Cotes du Rhone. We are also planning some special tours which will be an option.

Come join us, the code is JCProvence. What wonderful memories we will make!