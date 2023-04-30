All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette: State champ Greenwood heads girls team

THE TEAM

Presli Taylor, Sr., Alma

NOTABLE The Lady Airedale sharpshooter averaged 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest... Taylor finished her career as the school's all-time leader in made 3-point shots and holds the single-season record as well. ... In addition to being an all-conference player on the hardwood, Taylor makes impacts on the soccer team (the school's all-time leading goal scorer) and golf team.

Leigh Swint, Sr., Booneville

NOTABLE Swint made an impact on and off the court for the Lady Bearcats, averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3 assists per game this season. ... For her efforts, she was named all-state for a second consecutive year on the hardwood. ... Swint, who had six 20-point games this season, was a guiding force in Booneville finishing as co-champions of the 3A-4 conference.

Jayleigh Smith, Sr., County Line

NOTABLE Smith finished off her high school career with a third consecutive all-state season making a big impact for the Lady Indians. ... She did it all for County Line by averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.2 steals per contest. ... Smith was the heart and soul of the team and was considered by teammates and coaches to be a great leader on and off the court.

Karys Washington, Sr., Fort Smith Northside

NOTABLE The Lady Bears' lone senior this year had a breakout season, averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds. ... She is headed to play at the next level at Coffeyville Community College. ... The all-state honoree was named the MVP of the Neosho Holiday Classic and is set to play in the AHSCA basketball All-Star game for the West.

Erianna Gooden, So., Fort Smith Northside

NOTABLE Last year's Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year backed up her performance with per game averages of 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 44% from the field. ... Gooden, who earned all-state honors, was a driving force for Northside making it to the state tournament quarterfinals and being 6A-West co-champions.

Tinsley Freeman, Sr., Fort Smith Southside

NOTABLE Freeman was the heart and soul of the team this season for the Lady Mavericks, finishing with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal per game. ... Freeman was also a member of the River Valley Democrat-Gazette all-area volleyball team, helping guide Southside to a runner-up finish in Class 6A. .... Freeman has signed to play volleyball and basketball at Kankakee Community College.

Anna Trusty, Jr., Greenwood

NOTABLE Trusty put together a dominant season averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.4 steals and 5.2 deflections per contest all while shooting 50% from the floor. ... Trusty formed a dynamic duo with Mady Cartwright, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year, to help Greenwood win back-to-back 5A state titles for the first time since 2014 and 2015. ... The all-state guard is fifth in program history with 1,294 career points.

Adriana Rusin, Sr., Greenwood

NOTABLE Rusin, the Lady Bulldogs' rebounding leader, earned all-state honors by being a key force on the defensive end and chipping in when needed on offense. ... She finished with a team-high 9 rebounds (6 being on offense) to go with 4 assists and a block to help limit Vilonia to just 35 points in the championship game. ... Rusin often finished with several offensive rebounds each game and provided many second-chance points for Greenwood, which averaged 68 points per contest.

Gracie Lute, Sr., Howe (Okla.)

NOTABLE Lute helped guide Howe to a 2A runner-up finish averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47% from the field. ... In her career, she was an all-state softball player and the MVP of the LeFlore County Tournament. ... Lute finished her career with 695 points and was a part of a state championship team and two runner-up finishes in her three seasons.

Abby Huie, Sr., Howe (Okla.)

NOTABLE Huie concluded her career being a key contributor to four teams that qualified for the state tournament. ... She averaged 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 44% in her senior campaign. ... Huie, her classes' valedictorian, in her time at Howe was also an all-state softball player and finished with 652 career points on the hardwood.

Kori Sanders, So., Lamar

NOTABLE Sanders backed up her all-state freshman season with another strong campaign, scoring 14 points and averaging 5 assists per game. ... The point guard was injured in regional play and missed the entire state tournament, but was the team's biggest cheerleader on the bench. ... Sanders, the team's leading scorer, was a big part of the Lady Warriors winning conference and district championships this season.

Karley Williams, Sr., Lamar

NOTABLE The all-state forward was a reliable scorer for Class 3A runner-up Lamar all season but took her game to another level when needed most down the stretch without Sanders. ... While playing with a shoulder injury in the state tournament, she led the team in scoring during three of four games with 45 total points in wins over four-time defending 2A champion Melbourne, McGehee and defending 3A champion Bergman. ... Williams was selected to play in the AHSCA basketball All-Star game for the West.

Natalie Allison, Sr., Mansfield

NOTABLE Allison scored 10 or more points often this year playing a key role for Mansfield, which made it to the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament. ... Allison was also a member of the River Valley Democrat-Gazette all-area volleyball team after the Lady Tigers finished as state champions for a third consecutive time. ... At the next level, she will play volleyball at Henderson State.

Kennedi Wight, Jr., Muldrow (Okla.)

NOTABLE Wight helped guide her team with averages of 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per contest. ... She was named the co-player of the year from the conference this season. ... With Wight leading the way, Muldrow finished the year with a 23-5 record and won its conference with a 12-2 record.

Briley Burns, Sr., Ozark

NOTABLE Burns finished her record-breaking career with 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block per game for the Lady Hillbillies. ... She finished as the school's all-time leading scorer. ... Burns, who earned all-state honors, now will continue her basketball career at John Brown University. ... Burns, who is the class valedictorian, was the MVP of the Bank OZK Tournament.

Brailey Forst, Sr., Paris

NOTABLE Forst, who is also a softball standout, averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.6 assists and a block per game while shooting 40% from the field and 86% from the free-throw line. ... She is heading to play basketball at Hendrix. ... Forst never wanted to come off the court and always gave it her all, which included having a career night (32 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals) against Charleston just days after rolling her ankle.

Allyssa Parker, So., Pocola (Okla.)

NOTABLE Parker averaged 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals per contest. ... For her efforts, she finished as co-MVP of the Black Diamond conference. ... Just a sophomore, she already has scored 1,000 points in her basketball career. ... Parker has earned all-state softball honors and is ranked by some services as a top 10 talent in the nation.

Brailey Forst Paris basketball 2023



Lamars Kori Sanders, seen Thursday, March 30, 2023, is a 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls basketball team selection.



Lamars Karley Williams, seen Thursday, March 30, 2023, is a 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls basketball team selection.



Boonevilles Leigh Swint, Greenwoods Anna Trusty, Mady Cartwright and Adriana Rusin, Ozarks Briley Burns, County Lines Jayleigh Smith, Fort Smith Northsides Erianna Gooden and Karys Washington, Muldrows Kennedi Wight and Almas Presli Taylor, seen Thursday, March 30, 2023, are the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls basketball team selections, along with Fort Smith Southsides Tinsley Freeman, Lamars Kori Sanders and Karley Williams, Mansfields Natalie Allison, Howes Gracie Lute and Abby Huie, Pocolas Allyssa Parker and Paris' Brailey Forst.


