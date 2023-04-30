ALL-River Valley Democrat-Gazette: State champs lead way for boys’ team selections

THE TEAM

Brandon Scott, Sr., Charleston

NOTABLE Scott averaged 31.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season in leading Charleston to a 16-6 record and to the second-round of the Class 3A state tournament, losing to eventual state champion Manila. ... Scott scored 94 points in leading the Tigers to a 3-0 record in the regional tournament. ... Scott scored 1,761 points in 93 career games and grabbed 474 rebounds, had 203 assists and 142 steals as a four-year starter. ... Was All-State as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Trent Johnston, Jr., County Line

NOTABLE Johnston averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game in guiding the Indians to a 45-0 record and to the Class A state championship. ... He was named to the Class A State Tournament team.

Cooper Watson, Jr., County Line

NOTABLE Watson averaged 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game in helping the Indians to a 45-0 record and to the Class A state championship. ... He averaged 61.8% from the field and 40.7 from three-point range. ... Watson scored the game-winning basket with a lay-in with six seconds left to lift County Line to the 46-44 win over Marked Tree in the state championship game. ... Watson was the MVP of the Bank OZK Classic. ... Was named All-State this season and to the Class A State Tournament team the last two years.

Pum Savoy, Sr. Fort Smith Northside

NOTABLE Savoy averaged 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals in helping the Grizzlies to an 18-13 record and to the Class 6A state tournament. ... Was Class 6A All-State and named to the Class 6A State Tournament team last year. ... Was the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Coca-Cola Classic.

Marco Smith, Jr., Fort Smith Northside

NOTABLE Smith averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in helping the Grizzlies to an 18-13 record and to the Class 6A state tournament.

Denarion Whitmore, Sr., Fort Smith Northside

NOTABLE Whitmore averaged 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game in guiding the Grizzlies to an 18-13 record and to the Class 6A state tournament. ... Was named to the Class 6A State Tournament team. ... Was Most Valuable Player of the 2021 Coca-Cola Classic.

Yazed Taforo, Sr., Fort Smith Southside

NOTABLE Taforo led the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding all three years and averaged 14.5 points per game as a senior. ... He shot 45% from the field and 77% from the free throw line this season. ... Taforo finished his career with 877 points and 434 rebounds.

Aiden Kennon, Sr., Greenwood

NOTABLE Kennon averaged 12.7 points per game for the season and 15.0 points per game in conference play. ... He averaged 6.8 rebounds per game, shot 48.7% from the floor and 72% from the free throw line.

Eli Slavens, Jr., Hackett

NOTABLE Slavens averaged 22.1 points per game and 3.7 assists per game. ... He was selected Class 3A All-State.

Alex Hobbs, Sr., Lavaca

NOTABLE Hobbs averaged 12 points and 8 rebounds per game in helping Lavaca to a 32-5 record, including 14-0 in the 2A-4 and their sixth straight conference title in junior and senior high, and to the second round of the Class 2A state tournament. ... Was selected Class 2A All-state and named to the Class 2A State Tournament team.

Jetson Wagner, Sr., Lavaca

NOTABLE Wagner averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds in leading the Golden Arrows to a 32-5 record, including 14-0 in the 2A-4 and their sixth straight conference title in junior and senior high, and to the second round of the Class 2A state tournament. ... Started on last year's Class 2A state championship team. ... Was selected Class 2A All-State.

Trenden Collins, Sr., Muldrow (Okla.)

NOTABLE Collins averaged 21.7 points, 7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game. ... Score 42 points in the championship game of the Sequoyah Tournament in December and was the tournament Most Valuable Player. ... Was also the MVP of the Northeastern Oklahoma Athletic Association conference. ... Collins was named to the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-Region 3 team.

Sam Muldrow, Sr., Paris

NOTABLE Muldrow averaged 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and helped the Eagles to a 17-10 record, including 11-3 in the 3A-4. ... He was a 60.5% shooter from the floor. ... He earned Class 3A All-State honors. ... Muldrow is also a member of the National Honor Society and was selected Arkansas Boys State.

Garrett Scott, Jr., Pocola (Okla.)

NOTABLE Scott averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game in leading Pocola to the semifinals of the Class 2A State Tournament. ... Scott was the Most Valuable Player of the Black Diamond Conference and the MVP of the LeFlore County Tournament. .. He's also a member of the Student Council.

Tyeree Hall, Sr., Roland (Okla.)

NOTABLE Hall averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in guiding Muldrow to the state tournament. ... He was a 58.4% shooter from the field. ... Hall was named Northeastern Oklahoma Athletic Association all-conference.

Conner Myers, Sr., Van Buren

NOTABLE Myers averaged 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks in guiding the Pointers to the Class 5A state tournament. ... Was selected to the Class 5A State Tournament team. ... Myers is a member of the Student Council.

Greenwoods Aiden Kennon (clockwise from far right), Lavacas Alex Hobbs and Jetson Wagner, Hacketts Eli Slavens, Rolands Davohn Hall, Fort Smith Northsides Pum Savoy, Fort Smith Southsides Yazed Taforo, Rolands Tyeree Hall, County Lines Cooper Watson and Aundrae Milum, Northsides Marco Smith and Denarion Whitmore, Van Burens Conner Myers, County Lines Trent Johnston, Pariss Sam Muldrow, Charlestons Brandon Scott and Pocolas Garrett Scott, seen Wednesday, March 29, 2023, are the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys basketball team selections, along with (not pictured) Muldrows Trenden Collins. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

