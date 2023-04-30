Americans on run in Sudan arrive at port

WASHINGTON -- Hundreds of Americans fleeing two weeks of deadly fighting in Sudan reached the east African nation's port Saturday in the first U.S.-run evacuation, completing a dangerous land journey under escort of armed drones.

American unmanned aircraft, which have been keeping an eye on overland evacuation routes for days, provided armed overwatch for a bus convoy carrying 200 to 300 Americans over 500 miles to Port Sudan, a place of relative safety, U.S. officials said.

The U.S., which had none of its officials on the ground for the evacuation, has been criticized by families of trapped Americans in Sudan for initially ruling out any U.S.-run evacuation for Americans who wanted out, calling it too dangerous.

U.S. special operations troops briefly flew April 22 to the capital, Khartoum, to airlift out American staffers at the embassy and other American government personnel. Several thousand U.S. citizens were left behind, many of them dual nationals.

According to U.S. officials, there were about 16,000 Americans in Sudan when the conflict broke out earlier this month, including 5,000 who registered their presence with the U.S. Embassy. Officials said that the number of U.S. citizens who had indicated they wanted to leave was relatively small, numbering in the hundreds.

"The U.S. government has taken extensive efforts to contact U.S. citizens in Sudan and enable the departure of those who wished to leave," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Saturday. "We messaged every U.S. citizen in Sudan who communicated with us during the crisis and provided specific instructions about joining this convoy to those who were interested in departing via the land route."

More than a dozen other nations had already been carrying out evacuations for their citizens, using a mix of military planes, navy vessels and on-the-ground personnel.

A wide-ranging group of international mediators -- including African and Arab nations, the United Nations and the United States -- has managed to achieve only a series of fragile temporary cease-fires that failed to stop clashes but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate thousands of their citizens.

CONVOY FORMED

Since the conflict between two rival generals broke out April 15, the U.S. has warned its citizens that they needed to find their own way out of the country, though U.S. officials have tried to link up Americans with other nations' evacuation efforts. But that changed as U.S. officials exploited a relative lull in the fighting and, from afar, organized their own convoy for Americans, officials said.

Without the evacuation flights near the capital that other countries have been offering their citizens, many U.S. citizens have been left to make the dangerous overland journey from Khartoum to the country's main Red Sea port, Port Sudan.

One Sudanese-American family that made the trip earlier described passing through numerous checkpoints manned by armed men and passing bodies lying in the street and vehicles of other fleeing families who had been killed along the way.

Miller said the convoy carried U.S. citizens, local people employed by the U.S. and citizens of allied countries. "We reiterate our warning to Americans not to travel to Sudan," he said.

From Port Sudan, away from the fighting, the Americans in the convoy can seek spots on vessels crossing the Red Sea to the Saudi port city of Jeddah. U.S. officials also are working with Saudi Arabia to see if one of the kingdom's naval vessels can carry a larger number of Americans to Jeddah.

U.S. consular officials will be waiting for the Americans once they reach the dock in Jeddah, but there are no U.S. personnel in Port Sudan, officials said.

Two Americans are confirmed killed in the fighting that began April 15. One was a U.S. civilian whom officials said was caught in crossfire. The other was an Iowa City, Iowa, physician who was stabbed to death in front of his house and family in Khartoum in the lawless violence that has accompanied the fighting.

In all, the fighting in the east African country has killed more than 500 people.

EVACUATIONS WINDING UP

While Britain and other countries had evacuated some of their civilians by air, using the Wadi Seidna Air Base about 15 miles north of the capital, the base was also being used by the Sudanese military to launch attacks, a situation that the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces had communicated it would not tolerate much longer.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said Friday two of its C-130 aircraft sent to Sudan to evacuate Turkish citizens were "harassed by small arms fire" but departed the airfield safely. And Saturday, the State Department recommended that U.S. citizens avoid the airfield, citing "the threat of increased violence."

The U.S. official said Washington was not ruling out the possibility of an air evacuation but was mindful of risks to American troops as well as to civilians and that the ground route was considered more viable.

The situation in Afghanistan, where about 124,000 U.S. and other civilians were evacuated by U.S. and allied governments in August 2021, was "not standard practice" because of the existing presence of U.S. forces on the ground and the 20-year American presence there, the official said. There was no evacuation for nonofficial Americans from Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, or other hot spots when government personnel were taken out, the official said.

Other nations said they were wrapping up evacuation efforts. Britain said its final evacuation flight would depart from the Wadi Seidna airfield late Saturday, with more than 1,800 people airlifted out of Sudan, according to a statement from its foreign office.

Germany's Defense Ministry said late Friday it had ended its evacuation operation and successfully extracted about "780 people from over 40 nations," while Australia also said Saturday more than 130 citizens were evacuated.

It urged remaining nationals to "consider leaving Sudan as soon as possible." But even as foreign nationals fled the fighting, millions of Sudanese residents remained trapped with no way out.

The conflict has killed more than 450 civilians, according to the United Nations, with the health system near collapse.

Buses to the Egyptian border cost around $350 per seat, families told The Washington Post, up from $50 earlier this month, and prices are still rising, even though few can afford them.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Colleen Long, Matthew Lee and Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press and by Karen DeYoung, Adela Suliman, Katharine Houreld, Rachel Chason, Hafiz Haroun, Siobhán O'Grady, Ellen Francis, John Hudson and Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post.