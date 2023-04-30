Arkansas Achievers

Faith Maynard, a senior at Sylvan Hills High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship through the Phyllis Kincannon Scholarship Program provided by North Pulaski Republican Women. She will be pursuing a degree in Biology/Pre-Vet Studies at the University of Central Arkansas.

Clark Wing, a senior at North Little Rock High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship through the Phyllis Kincannon Scholarship Program provided by North Pulaski Republican Women. Wing will be pursuing a degree in Advertising /Marketing at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Rusty Page, a lieutenant with the Faulkner County sheriff's office, has been appointed vice president of the Arkansas Juvenile Directors Association. He is director of the Juvenile Housing Unit at the Faulkner County jail. Following his tenure as vice president, Page will transition to president of the Association. The organization seeks to share best practices and standards; provide professional development; and promote the positive rehabilitation, rejuvenation, reclamation, and reintegration of youth and families in their respective communities.

Leightyn Hillery, a graduate of Prescott High School, has been awarded a Bridge Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The award is $1,000 per academic year. Hillery plans to pursue a degree in nursing.

Emily Craig has been awarded an Honors Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The award is $2,400 per academic year. Craig is a graduate of Genoa Central High School and plans to pursue a degree in nursing.

Lance Harter -- the head coach of the women's cross country and track and field teams at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- has been inducted into the Drake Relays Coaches Hall of Fame. Harter is in his 33rd and final season as Arkansas head coach. His current coaching tally includes seven NCAA Championships and 44 SEC Championships.

Three students -- all from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- have won music scholarships. Bradly Matthews and Sophie Jaquez, won International Trumpet Guild Conference Scholarships in the annual Ryan Anthony Memorial Trumpet Competition. They receive a cash award and free registration to the International Trumpet Guild Conference in Minneapolis, Minn., May 30 to June 3. Kyra Brockhausen has been awarded an International Trumpet Guild Conference Scholarship for the same conference. In addition, Brockhausen auditioned for and was accepted to the Saarburg Music Festival in Saarburg, Germany.

Mia Waddell, a senior at the University of Central Arkansas, has been named the the recipient of the Arkansas Press Women 2023 scholarship. A native of North Little Rock, Waddell will receive a $1,000 scholarship and a one-year membership to the professional communication organization during the Arkansas Press Women Awards Ceremony on May 20 at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

Evan Pratt-Hall, a senior at the Arkansas School for the Blind in Little Rock, was named this year's Lindsey Parker Award winner at the EAST conference in March. EAST honors one Conference's Leadership Team member who exhibits determination, a powerful and positive work ethic, and an unflagging dedication to helping make the conference the best experience possible. EAST -- originally an acronym for Environmental and Spatial Technology -- is an educational program that combines elements of technology education, collaborative teamwork and service learning.

