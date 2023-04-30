Arkansas Senate reconvenes Monday before adjourning legislative session

The Arkansas Senate plans to return to the state Capitol on Monday to reconvene and consider several resolutions and confirming the latest batch of board and commission appointees of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders before adjourning the regular session.

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene at 11:45 a.m. Monday, and its agenda includes resolutions that range from Senate Resolution 57 by Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, to recognize the Pulaski Academy Bruins football team for winning the 2022 Class 6A state football championship to Senate Resolution 58 by Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the regional campuses operated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Hester said Friday the Senate was spending so much time considering resolutions prior to the Senate recessing April 7 that he made a commitment to senators to allow the Senate to consider resolutions Monday if they delayed asking the Senate to take action on the resolutions prior to the Senate recessing.

"I hope we are there for 35 or 40 minutes," Hester said.

The Arkansas House of Representatives doesn't plan to return to the state Capitol on Monday to reconvene.

House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said Friday that "The adjournment resolution passed by the House (HCR 1007) states that if it is not necessary to reconvene, then the 94th General Assembly will be adjourned Sine Die at noon on May 1."

The Senate also approved House Concurrent Resolution 1007, sponsored by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado.

"The Speaker is not aware of and has not been informed of any business that would necessitate convening in person or the added expense involved; therefore, the House will allow adjournment to occur automatically," Pond-Mayo said in a written statement.