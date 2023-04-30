Sections
Arkansas Travelers 1, Tulsa Drillers 0

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:11 a.m.

Bryan Woo, Jorge Benitez and Devin Sweet combined to throw a one-hitter against Tulsa as the Arkansas Travelers eked out an eighth-inning run to win Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

That lone run came on a one-out home run to left by Riley Unroe, setting the stage for Sweet (4-1) to set down the Drillers in order in the top of the ninth and record the win.

Woo went five innings as the Travs' starter, allowing the lone Driller hit while striking out eight and walking none.

